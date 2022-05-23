The Orono women’s lacrosse team earned a hard-fought victory against the Shakopee Sabers last Thursday, 13-8.
After a string of losses against some of the state’s top teams (Minnetonka, Chanhassen and Benilde-St. Margaret’s), the Spartans showed they had not lost their fight.
Coach Hannah Vilks said, “I don’t feel that the scores of those games reflected how we played. Our defense was strong and our offense stepped up when they had the opportunity and I was very proud of how they played. I believe these games prepared us for a very competitive game against Shakopee where everything came together for our team.”
Defense was crucial in Thursday’s victory against Shakopee, especially as they stepped up against an increasingly stronger Saber offense as the game progressed.
“We led the entire game and our defense had some of their best moments of the season - most surprisingly how quickly they were able to fix the moments where there was miscommunication. This is a team quality that shows our defense is solid and this is the strongest defense we have ever had at Orono as a whole,” said Vilks.
The win also showcased the Spartans’ increasingly rounded offense, getting multiple goals each from Dylan Collins, Celia Dahl and Macy Rasmussen.
Coach Vilks continued, “On the opposite end of the field, our offense played smart, they were patient and only took shots when there was a clear opportunity to score. Our attackers were also dialed in when it came to fast breaks and took advantage of every opportunity off winning draws. I had never seen our offense, defense and team as a whole, play the way they did against Shakopee even if it wasn’t perfect the whole game - they recovered and their mindset was solid the entire game which led to a great win against a competitive team.”
The junior varsity Spartans also had a winning night against the Sabers as they continue a strong season, including wins over powerhouses Chanhassen and Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.