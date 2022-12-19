Orono boys hoops 1.jpg

Senior Kyle Kallenbach elevates over Anthony Smith for two of his 17 points in the win against Hopkins. (Submitted photo)

When the 2022-23 Orono boys basketball game schedule was released, the Spartan players and coaches all circled the first two games on the slate - An opportunity to host 4A Hopkins along with an invitation to play in the Breakdown Tip off event against Minnehaha Academy.

The boys basketball teams at Hopkins and Minnehaha have been the definition of dominant over the past two decades with the likes of Amir Coffey, Zeke Njaji, Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren leading their teams to Minnesota State High School championships before finding their way to the NBA.

Load comments