When the 2022-23 Orono boys basketball game schedule was released, the Spartan players and coaches all circled the first two games on the slate - An opportunity to host 4A Hopkins along with an invitation to play in the Breakdown Tip off event against Minnehaha Academy.
The boys basketball teams at Hopkins and Minnehaha have been the definition of dominant over the past two decades with the likes of Amir Coffey, Zeke Njaji, Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren leading their teams to Minnesota State High School championships before finding their way to the NBA.
A strong performance against one or both would prove an important measuring stick for the current Spartan squad.
On Friday, Dec. 9, Orono welcomed Hopkins with a huge home crowd and raucous pep band. Hopkins, who had opened the season with two wins, was undeterred and behind the crazy speed of freshman Jayden Moore and sophomore Anthony Smith. The Royals sprinted to a 15-7 advantage. In the first nine minutes of action, the Spartans managed just 16 points, and everything changed from there.
Senior Isaiah Hagen scored from deep, on strong drives and pulling up in traffic. Sophomores Brady Wooley and Nolan Groves, played like seasoned vets, making plays all over the floor. Senior Zach Close, returning from a recent injury, made an immediate impact with strong moves to the basket.
Senior Kyle Kallenbach knocked down some triples and mid-range jumpers and reserve Owen Fries knocked down a deep three. In the last 11 minutes of the first half, the Spartans went on a torrid scoring spree, taking a 55-39 lead to the locker room.
The second half again resembled a Formula One race, with both teams moving at a breakneck pace.
Another strong surge from the Spartans yielded a 25-point lead. The youthful and resilient Royals did not give up, cutting into the lead behind strong inside play from Vincent Hillsheim and deep range shooting from JJ Semanko. Eventually, the Spartans regained momentum and held on for a 95-86 victory. Three Spartans notched double-doubles. Hagen scored at will, popping for 31 points to go with 10 rebounds. Brady Wooley notched 13 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Grant Gunderson grabbed 15 rebounds to go with 10 assists. Groves scored 19 points on an impressive 6-8 shooting in his first varsity start. Kallenbach delivered a solid performance with 17 points.
Groves commented on playing in front of the home crowd, “The atmosphere was amazing! As players, it is great to have all the fans there. Big thank you to all those who came out to watch. What a way to open such an exciting season.”
Wooley shared, “Hopkins versus Orono is an enormous match-up, so the show out was great. The stands were packed and the overall energy was electric.”
Kallenbach added, “It was fantastic to see the big crowd and it definitely played a huge role in helping us get the win.”
On Saturday, Dec. 10, Orono traveled to the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic to take on pre-season No. 1 2A Minnehaha Academy. This game was played in front of a monstrous crowd at Hopkins High School.
The Spartans got out a bit slow, with 6-9 Rolyns Aligbe scoring at will down low and the Redhawks guards delivering from beyond the arc.
Hagen was a one-man wrecking crew to start, getting to the rim for strong finishes to go with some deep makes to keep the Spartans withing striking distance.
Midway through the first half, almost as if scripted to match the Hopkins game, Orono took off behind hot shooting and an amazing brand of team basketball. The ball moved. The pace quickened and suddenly the Redhawks were calling a timeout to regroup, down 30-15.
If the Hopkins game was fast, this was even faster. The Spartans built a 17-point lead, only to see Minnehaha cut it to four late in game. The more experienced Spartans demonstrated poise down the stretch, yielding just seven turnovers as compared to 18 for the Redhawks. Kallenbach and Close hit a total of five free throws late to help seal the 106-97 victory.
In the victories, the Spartans averaged 100 points, 53 percent shooting and 27 assists. Hagen again led all Spartan scorers with 29. Groves had an explosive performance with 26 points and 6 assists. Gunderson fell just one assist shy of a triple double, stringing together 13 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists. Kallenbach notched another 18 points to go with 5 assists. Close and Junior Riley Nelson each scored 5 and Wooley scored 4. Fries hit another 3 and sophomore Mitchell Kauch got the crowd on its feet with an impressive and one play for his first varsity points.
Coach Barry Wohler reflected on the opening weekend, “The atmosphere in both venues was electric, especially our home game. What a great turnout from our student body. The Breakdown event brought a huge crowd, including several college coaches. Our guys worked hard in the offseason and are putting up points. I really like our team chemistry, they all pull for each other.”
Kallenbach added, “Getting those big back-to-back wins was a great way to start the season. We pushed the ball really well and that allowed everyone to get involved.”
Hagen, averaging 30 points in the first two games added, “We’re shooting very well. Everyone’s getting good looks, and we’re playing very unselfish basketball. We can improve on limiting points in the paint”.
The Spartans will host Hermantown and travel to Two Rivers and Delano before the Holiday break.
