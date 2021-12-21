The Orono Boys High School basketball team kicked off week one of the 2021-22 season with games against class 4A Hopkins (No. 5 4A) and Minneapolis Conference foe Patrick Henry.
Hopkins, a perennial big school powerhouse, proved to be a challenging opponent, featuring 6-8 Elvis Njaji, 6-5 do-it-all wing CJ O’Hara and talented point guards Max Wilson and Jayden Moore.
Orono was met with an energized and creative Hopkins student section that was in taunt-mode from the opening tip.
In a flash, the Spartans were staring at a 12-point deficit. Some highlight reel dunks from Hopkins were countered with a steady first half comeback from the Spartans, led by three point field goals from seniors Jake Farrell, Sebastian Loder and Cohen Kellogg and junior Kyle Kallenbach. Junior Grant Gunderson followed with a baseline three and a fast break three point play.
The Orono bench went wild on a steal and fast break dunk from Farrell that cut the Hopkins lead to seven at halftime.
The depth of this year’s squad showed through with positive and enthusiastic contributions from senior Jack Kopesky, 6-6 junior wing Zach Close, junior guard Cullen Dahl and sophomore guard Riley Nelson.
In the second half, Hopkins again delivered the first punch, rattling off 13 straight points to push the Spartan deficit to 20.
Again, the Spartans battled back as Loder got hot from deep, hitting five three-pointers for the game and finishing with 22 points to lead all Spartans.
In the end, Hopkins was not to be denied a season-opening victory on their home court and the Spartans took the loss 86-70.
Gunderson and Farrell battled on the boards hauling in 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
Orono’s balance was evident with Loder’s 22 point effort, Kallenbach turning in a 10 point, four assist night, Kopesky notching nine points, Gunderson contributing eight points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
Farrell’s leadership and aggression resulted in a stat-stuffing five points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Kellogg and Close each scored six and Nelson hit for four to close out the scoring.
Orono Coach Barry Wohler reflected on the season-opening loss as an important building block, “We knew this would be a tough opener and tough test against one of the top 4A teams in the state. I was really pleased with the effort and I thought we really pushed the ball well and made a lot of shots in transition. We can definitely build on this game.”
The Orono Boys basketball team followed the Hopkins by hosting Minneapolis Patrick Henry on Dec. 8 at Orono High School.
The student section was jumping from the start, eager to support the Spartans in their home opener.
After an opening three-point field goal from Minneapolis Henry, it was all Spartans the rest of the night.
Junior Kyle Kallenbach got the scoring started with a terrific back door cut and feed from senior Jake Farrell. On the next play, Kallenbach made a steal and fed junior Grant Gunderson in stride for a fast break bucket.
The Spartan defense smothered Henry, with 22 steals on the night. Gunderson led the way with five steals and junior guard Isaiah Hagen notched four.
Coach Barry Wohler complimented the defensive effort, “I thought our guys played great team defense tonight. To hold a varsity team to 23 points is quite an accomplishment.”
Orono’s up-tempo style and aggressive defense forced 32 Henry turnovers to just 10 for the Spartans.
It was a night where the bench cleared, in a good way, as all rostered players contributed. Hagen led all scorers with 19 points with Kallenbach and Gunderson each netting 11. Senior Captain Jake Farrell did it all once again with 8 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and two steals. Senior Jack Kopesky (5), Junior Zach Close (4), Senior Sebastian Loder (3), sophomore Riley Nelson (3) and a crowd-pleasing jump hook from junior Will Fritz rounded out the scoring. The Spartans evened their record at 1-1 with a resounding 68-23 victory.
After the game Wohler reflected on the home court environment, “The atmosphere was a lot of fun in our home opener. It is so great for the kids to have fans back at the games.”
