Orono met Hibbing in a non-conference game as part of the Community Clash event in St. Michael, a game that featured one of the leading scorers in the state, Hibbing’s point guard Ayden McDonald, versus the No. 6-ranked Spartans.
McDonald came into the game just 20 points shy of 2,000 for his high school career to go along with more than 1,000 assists.
The Spartans started fast, with Kyle Kallenbach exploding for 10 of the team’s first 12 points, hitting twice from deep and getting to the rim on fast breaks.
“We had a great game plan,” Kallenbach said. “We knew we had more speed and depth and we were able to use it to our advantage.”
The Spartans lead continued to build with an up-tempo style and excellent ball movement against a variety of zone defenses from the Bluejackets.
“The key to breaking their zone looks was to constantly move the ball,” Grant Gunderson said. “The more we moved the ball, the more pressure we put on their defense and got them out of sorts.”
Defensively, the Spartans smothered Hibbing to build a 49-15 halftime lead. McDonald was held to just five first half points thanks to a solid game plan from the Spartans.
“We knew McDonald was a great player going in and that it would take a great team effort to contain him,” Gunderson said. “Our defensive game plan of pressing him all game sped him up and made him a little uncomfortable.”
In the end, the Orono balance was just too much for the Bluejackets. Five Spartans ended in double figures including Kallenbach (14), Isaiah Hagen (14), Jake Farrell (11), Sebastian Loder and Cohen Kellogg (10).
Coach Wohler, who called a timeout late in the game to allow McDonald to be recognized for notching his 2,000 point, commented, “Our boys did a great job with team defense and moving the ball versus their zone defense.”
The team energy culminated with scoring from Ryan Nelson who notched a rebound and powerful put-back through traffic.
On the next possession, Blake Nelson hit a deep step-back three. Finally, sophomore Logan Chappell rocked the rim and the crowd with his first varsity dunk. Final score- Orono 79, Hibbing 46.
Kallenbach reflected on the victory, “I think a big key to our win over Hibbing was our focus before the game. Coming off a big overtime win against Jefferson, everyone wanted to keep the momentum going and that’s what we did.”
Prior to that win, Orono visited Bloomington Jefferson on Thursday, Jan. 27 for a West Metro Conference battle that pitted the No. 6 ranked Class 3A Spartans versus the No. 23 Class 4A Jaguars.
Jefferson featured super sophomore Daniel Freitag against the balanced Orono attack.
The lead changed hands several times early in the first half.
Isaiah Hagen got the Spartans going with 14 points before the half time break, scoring in transition and from deep. Orono built a five-point lead on a Sebastian Loder three-pointer before Freitag hit a two near the buzzer.
In the second half, the Spartans battled, but some missed free throws and turnovers aided Jefferson in building a nine-point lead with five minutes left in regulation.
Orono stormed back with some pressure defense turning the Jaguars over on multiple possessions, some of which ended in fast break layups for the likes of Loder, Hagen and Cohen Kellogg.
At the end of regulation, Freitag made two free throws to give the Jaguars a one point lead.
With five seconds left, Grant Gunderson inbounded to Hagen, who was fouled on the catch. He stepped to the line and knocked down the tying free throw. Overtime!
In the extra session, Hagen scored on a drive, was fouled and completed the and-one. Spartans up three.
“It felt good to be able to contribute to the team in that late game situation,” Hagen said.
With under four seconds left, Jake Farrell towed the line and made two clutch free throws, again extending the Spartan lead to three points.
A full court inbounds pass resulted in a Jefferson catch and shoot from the corner that was short. Game over. Spartans won 75-72.
Hagen commented further, “Everyone did their part in the overtime, which resulted in a big conference win.”
Loder and Hagen led the Spartans in scoring with 20 and 18, respectively. Kellogg provided a big spark off the bench with 12 points, including 3-3 from deep and six assists. Farrell scored nine, Kyle Kallenbach and Jack Kopesky seven each. Farrell led the Spartans with 10 rebounds. Gunderson hauled down six boards including five on the offensive end that helped extend some Orono possessions.
“What a ball game,” Orono coach Barry Wohler said after the overtime win. “The guys showed grit coming back from 9 points left. Great team win.”
