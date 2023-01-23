The Orono boys basketball team (ranked No. 2 in Class 3A) hosted section rival Mound on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
These two teams last met in the 6AAA section finals in March 2022, a 77-76 Mound victory.
Orono entered the game with a 6-1 record, it’s lone loss coming in December versus South Dakota’s No. 1 ranked team, Sioux Falls Jefferson. Mound visited with a 3-5 record having just lost at home to Benilde-St. Margaret’s 74-64.
The Spartan faithful included the Orono fourth grade basketball team who were being recognized on the first of several Youth Nights. As the game tipped off, it did not take long for Orono to establish an advantage. On the games second possession, sophomore Brady Wooley swished a corner three and Orono’s defense ramped up, turning the White Hawks over on four of the next five possessions.
A fast break layup by senior Kyle Kallenbach, baseline reverse finish by senior Grant Gunderson and a attack down the lane by senior Isaiah Hagen had Mound quickly looking for answers from the bench.
The early 9-2 lead was countered with a couple of Mound field goals that briefly stemmed the Spartan tide at the 12 minute mark of the first half. With some early foul trouble from starters Gunderson and Wooley mounting for the Spartans, Mound made a run to tie the game. Senior Owen Fries provided a nice spark with a deep three and steal to trigger a sophomore Nolan Groves assisted score for junior Riley Nelson. Several driving buckets by Hagen were complemented by a three from Kallenbach to open a 23-12 Spartan lead with 6 minutes to go in the half. Hagen added 10 first half rebounds to a big Orono scoring spurt – 22 points in the final 6 minutes – and the Spartans led 45-25 at the break.
The Spartans kept the heat on with full court pressure to open half number two, with Kallenbach hitting on a drive through the lane and a deep three that kissed the glass and went through the net.
Hagen continued his offensive proficiency with some nice midrange jumpers. A driving one-handed scoop shot from Gunderson and a successful inbounds dime from Hagen to Groves made the score 61-39 with 11 minutes left. A steal and finish from Groves along with threes from Kallenbach and Nelson extended the lead to thirty with 8 minutes remaining. Senior Zach Close took a feed from Kallenbach and notched a three-point play to give Orono a 37-point lead, its largest of the night and they went on to win 81-37.
Hagen led all scorers and rebounders with an impressive 22 and 13 effort to go with seven assists and three steals. Kallenbach notched 16 points. Riley Nelson scored 13 points on 5-7 shooting. Wooley had a solid performance with 8 points to go with 5 rebounds and 2 blocks. Groves tallied 6 points, 3 assists and 3 steals. Gunderson had 4 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds. Sophomore Mitchell Kauch added 4 points, Fries and Close 3 each and Senior Ryan Nelson 2.
The Spartans outrebounded Mound 34-19 and coughed up just 7 turnovers while forcing 22 from the White Hawks.
Spartan Coach Barry Wohler commented after the Spartan win, “I was really pleased with our defense and ball pressure. Mound is a very good young team and we knew we would have to play good defense. Offensively, I liked the way the ball moved with 26 assists and just 7 turnovers. Hagen set the tone for us offensively getting to the rim and starting our fast breaks”.
The Spartans will take their 7-1 record into Metro West Conference play in the next few weeks.
