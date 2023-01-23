Orono boys hoops.jpg

Junior Riley Nelson shoots over a Mound defender in the Spartan win.  (Photos courtesy Cooper Shannon photography)

The Orono boys basketball team (ranked No. 2 in Class 3A) hosted section rival Mound on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

These two teams last met in the 6AAA section finals in March 2022, a 77-76 Mound victory.

