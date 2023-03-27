Orono boys basketball.jpg

The Orono coaches, players and student managers with the Section 6AAA Championship trophy after beating Benilde to advance to the state tournament. (Photos courtesy Cooper Shannon Photography)

One year ago, the Orono Spartans boys basketball team walked off the Chanhassen High School court just one bucket short of a state berth.

The top seeded Spartans fell to Mound 77-76, prompting another wait for state.

