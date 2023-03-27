One year ago, the Orono Spartans boys basketball team walked off the Chanhassen High School court just one bucket short of a state berth.
The top seeded Spartans fell to Mound 77-76, prompting another wait for state.
With a strong nucleus of players returning, the team quickly set its sights on making another tournament run this season.
A rigorous offseason schedule, including scrimmage games against the likes of top Class AAAA programs Wayzata, Hopkins, Park Center, Lakeville South and East Ridge showed that the Spartans were going to be very competitive.
A strong senior class, three returning starters and a talented group of sophomores had the basketball experts expecting big things from the 2022-2023 edition of the Barry Wohler-led Spartans.
As the section tournament began, Orono drew the second seed behind Benilde and rolled through the quarterfinal, winning 83-60 against Holy Angels. The semi-final against border-rival Delano was another story. Orono built a 16-point second half lead, only to see it evaporate on the strength of Delano’s hot shooting. In the end, though, Orono held on, hitting a free throw with .6 seconds left to advance to the final.
On Thursday, March 16, Orono met No. 1 seed Benilde for the 6AAA Section Championship. The two teams, Metro West Conference rivals, split two meetings during the regular season. Chanhassen High School, the neutral site for the contest, was packed to the rafters. A huge Orono student contingent helped to give a perceived energy advantage to the 23-5 Spartan squad.
The game opened with Orono taking it right at the Red Knights. Senior captains Isaiah Hagen and Grant Gunderson each attacked the rim for a bucket to offset early scoringfrom Benilde’s sophomore star Jalen Wilson. The score was knotted at four until the 15-minute mark of the first half. Orono grabbed the lead on a Nolan Groves steal and assist to a streaking Kyle Kallenbach. A no-look flip from Gunderson to Hagen resulted in a three point make and an early 11-6 Spartan advantage. Strong inside play from senior Zach Close resulted in two early buckets over Wilson. A three from Riley Nelson and a Groves floater, following awesome team ball movement, gave Orono its largest lead of the game 27-19 with just under eight minutes to play in the first half.
Another Groves floater and Hagen free throw made it 34-23 Spartans inside of five minutes.
Oddly, Orono would not score again in the half as Benilde closed on a 9-0 run. Halftime: Orono 34, Benilde 32.
In the second half, Orono opened with a Gunderson assist to Hagen who scored at the rim. Sophomore Brady Wooley knocked down a free throw with 14 minutes left and Nelson scored on a runner to put the Spartans up by seven.
Another Benilde run resulted in a 49-47 Red Knights lead with 11 minutes on the clock. While the Spartans battled, their offense sputtered and Benilde held a five-point lead and the ball with five minutes remaining in the championship.
At the three minute mark, Hagen stepped to the line for two. He made both to give Orono a 59-58 advantage. Coming out of a timeout, Benilde forced a turnover and scored on a fast break. Benilde 60, Orono 59.
On the next possession at the 1:48 mark, Gunderson was fouled and went to the line to shoot one and one. He made both and again the game tilted in favor of the Spartans - Orono 61, Benilde 60.
As the Spartans were attempting to eat up some clock with one minute left, the ball inadvertently bounced off a referee’s foot and Benilde retrieved it. They were fouled and missed the front end of a one and one. In a scrum for the rebound, Benilde was again fouled and, again, missed the front end of a one and one. On the next rebound, Groves secured it and was fouled with 27 seconds left. Both free throws swished cleanly through for a 63-60 Spartan advantage.
Benilde took a three point shot with 15 seconds left attempting to tie, but Hagen rebounded the miss and was fouled. He made one of two and the Spartans had a seemingly safe lead at 64-60. Benilde inbounded quickly and scored a layup to cut the lead in half with 5 seconds left. Timeout Red Knights.
On the next play, Gunderson inbounded to Kallenbach who was fouled and calmly made both free throws to make the score 66-62. As Benilde brought the ball up, it was fumbled and the clock expired, igniting the Spartan team and fans. Final score Orono 66, Benilde 62.
The Spartans were 6AAA Section Champions and punched their ticket to the State tournament.
Hagen led all scorers with 18 points and muscled his way to eleven rebounds for a double-double. Grooves notched 16 points on 6-10 shooting, adding five assists and two blocks. Nelson scored nine. Close and Gunderson each scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds. Close had three blocks, Gunderson had four assists. Kallenbach played great defense and added six points to go with three rebounds and three steals.
Hagen reflected on his team getting to state, “It’s an amazing feeling. That Mound loss was the toughest thing we had to go through, but it really prepared us for this year’s section final. We were not going to go out how we did the year before.”
Close added, “It meant so much to me to win that with all the guys. Such an awesome feeling celebrating with your brothers! Now looking ahead to state, I’m very excited to see what
we can do”.
Gunderson weighed in, “Going to state has always been a goal of mine. Since I first played varsity basketball, our team has improved each year. To finally accomplish that goal in my senior season with my brothers is very special.”
“It was such a fun game to be a part of”, said Kallenbach, “We came up short making it to state last year, so it meant so much to me and the team to make it this year”.
The team moves on as the second seed in the MSHSL State Tournament March 21-25. Orono will get a rematch with Hermantown on March 21, 2pm at Williams Arena.
The Spartans are on a 14-game winning streak, their last loss coming in late January.
“Hopefully we can keep this run going throughout state”, said Kallenbach.
This will be Orono’s first trip to state since 2015 and its highest-ever seed. Totino-Grace received the top seed. DeLaSalle, Alexandria, Mankato East, Stewartville and St. Francis round out the field.
Hagen looked ahead to the state tournament, “We definitely aren’t satisfied. We know we’re capable of winning state, and we’re ready to show everyone what Orono basketball is all about”.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.