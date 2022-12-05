The Orono seniors look to lead the Spartans to the state tourney this season. Pictured: Grant Gunderson (N0. 4), Isaiah Hagen (No. 5), Kyle Kallenbach (No. 10), Will Fritz (No. 11), Zach Close (No. 13), Riley Snow (No. 15), Jhett Leibfried (No. 21), Owen Fries (No. 31). Not pictured - Ryan Nelson (No. 23). (Photo courtesy Cooper Shannon Photography)
The 2022-2023 Minnesota boys high school basketball season tips off this week, a much anticipated return for the Orono Spartans who finished last season with a record of 21-8. After securing the No. 1 seed in their section, the Spartans succumbed to a seasoned Mound squad in the section final last March. The game was an instant border-rival classic with Mound advancing to state with 77-76 victory.
Hope is high for this edition of the Barry Wohler-led Spartans, who return a very strong nucleus from a year ago. All-conference performers Isaiah Hagen (6-4 combo guard), Kyle Kallenbach (6-2 shooting guard) and Grant Gunderson (6-4 combo guard) return for their senior seasons. Hagen led the team in scoring as a junior at nearly 18 points a game and also notched a team-high in assists.
Kallenbach was the team’s top weapon from beyond the arc, averaging double-digit points and producing some highlight-reel finishes on fast breaks. Gunderson served in an all-around role, averaging 7 rebounds, 5 points and 4 assists while playing multiple positions on the floor. The Spartans will also benefit from the return of key reserves - senior Zach Close, a 6’8” forward and junior Riley Nelson, a 6’1” athletic wing. Both had very strong off seasons. Strong leadership contributions are expected from other members of the senior class including Owen Fries, Ryan Nelson, Riley Snow, Will Fritz and Jhett Leibfried. Logan Chappell and Owen Hirt return as juniors.
The sophomore class features several players that will compete to make an immediate impact, including 6’9” forward Brady Wooley, 6’3” point guard Nolan Groves and 6’3” shooting guard Mitchell Kauch.
This season’s captains are Gunderson, Hagen, Kallenbach and Snow. Each had a chance to weigh in on the season at a recent Media Day event.
“I believe our team has the potential to be dangerous due to our combination of senior leadership, experience and younger talent”, said Gunderson. “This team will be able to run in transition and put up points. We have to emphasize solid team defense and boxing out which will be keys to overcoming our tough non-conference and conference schedule.”
Hagen shared, “We have a team full of players that are willing to sacrifice a part of our individual goals for the team’s success. We have great chemistry this year. We’re friends off the court, so it makes playing together very easy.”
Kallenbach reflected and looked ahead, “Last year was a very successful season. Our goal this year is to take the post-season run even further. We feel we can achieve big goals if we strive to get better each day at practice and take it one game at a time”.
Snow shared a perspective on the Spartans mindset, “This team’s energy and effort have been matched with laser focus in practice. We have brought a mindset that focuses on doing the best you can and then ensuring our teammates are bringing the same effort”.
Coach Wohler was enthusiastic in a recent interview, “I am excited to get the season started. We have three starters back and a number of guys who saw varsity action last year. We have a very competitive schedule with some big non-conference match-ups to go with strong teams in our conference and section. We have great senior leadership going into the season, with a lot of young talent that loves to compete. I look forward to an exciting season of Spartan basketball!”.
The season schedule features several marquee match-ups for the Spartans. They open the season at home on Saturday, Dec. 3 against perennial 4A powerhouse Hopkins. On Dec. 10, the Spartans will compete in the Breakdown Classic at Hopkins High School, drawing the Minnehaha Redhawks who have reloaded since seeing Jalen Suggs, Chet Holmgren and Prince Aligbe move on in recent years. Games versus border rivals Mound and Delano will bring pre-Christmas intrigue, and in late December, the Spartans will compete in the Hoop City Classic in Sioux Falls and Mitchell, South Dakota, taking on a top South Dakota team and nationally ranked Houston High School from Memphis, Tennessee. Other non-conference foes include Two Rivers, Hermantown, Alexandria and Prior Lake.
The Metro-West Conference will prove challenging once again with one of the top juniors in the state, Daniel Frietag, leading Bloomington Jefferson and strong teams out of Chanhassen, Chaska and Waconia. All will have home and away games with Orono.
The Spartans will again compete in Section 6AAA for a chance to advance to the MSHSL State Tournament in March 2023. In addition to the Spartans, the top teams in the section are expected to be Benilde-St. Margaret, Delano, Mound and Richfield.
