Orono boys hoops.jpg

The Orono seniors look to lead the Spartans to the state tourney this season. Pictured: Grant Gunderson (N0. 4), Isaiah Hagen (No. 5), Kyle Kallenbach (No. 10), Will Fritz (No. 11), Zach Close (No. 13), Riley Snow (No. 15), Jhett Leibfried (No. 21), Owen Fries (No. 31). Not pictured - Ryan Nelson (No. 23). (Photo courtesy Cooper Shannon Photography)

The 2022-2023 Minnesota boys high school basketball season tips off this week, a much anticipated return for the Orono Spartans who finished last season with a record of 21-8. After securing the No. 1 seed in their section, the Spartans succumbed to a seasoned Mound squad in the section final last March. The game was an instant border-rival classic with Mound advancing to state with 77-76 victory.

Hope is high for this edition of the Barry Wohler-led Spartans, who return a very strong nucleus from a year ago. All-conference performers Isaiah Hagen (6-4 combo guard), Kyle Kallenbach (6-2 shooting guard) and Grant Gunderson (6-4 combo guard) return for their senior seasons. Hagen led the team in scoring as a junior at nearly 18 points a game and also notched a team-high in assists.

