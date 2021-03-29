The Orono Boys Hockey team started off the season on a roll, going 7-2 through the first weeks of play. Since then they have hit a few bumps in the road, with disappointing losses to Minneapolis, Mound Westonka, Delano and Class AA powerhouse Chaska. The boys continue to fight, and in what has been a season where you never know if you will be playing, postponed or cancelled, they are entering their home stretch of the regular season.
On March 4, the Spartans hosted Waconia and celebrated Senior Night, honoring their 13 Seniors Covid-style; Mitch Adams, Jake Gherardi, Thomas Rohrer, Jon Mugaas, Hadley Stephenson, Jamie Bazil, Fin Jevne, Patrick Grady, Kelsen Evenson, Josh Heller, Grant McElroy, Tyler Burns and Blake Petersen, most of whom have played together since the Orono mite program circa 2008. Eight grader Carson Clark started off the Spartan scoring early and Senior Captains Jamie Bazil and Hadley Stephenson combined for 3 goals and 3 assists. Defenseman Kelsen Evenson scored his first goal of the season and points were added by Bradley Walker and new addition Avery Anderson, who along with Joey Greenagel have added a mid-season spark to Orono’s offense. Senior goaltenders Grant McElroy (14 saves) and Blake Petersen held the net for the Spartans in their 7-2 win over the Wildcats.
Orono next made the long drive south to play a hard fought battle against the Hutchinson Tigers. Despite outshooting the Tigers by double in the first period, the Spartans found themselves down by a goal. The score remained through the second with physical play from Josh Heller and defensemen Fin Jevne and Jack Lewin helping Orono remain in the hunt. Riddled with penalties in the final period of play, Thomas Rohrer, Patrick Grady and Jake Gherardi and Brooks Fegers showcased their speed and tenacity and held off any Hutchinson points. Two short handed goals by Bazil and Walker within minutes of each other on separate penalties earned the Spartans the win, along with the help of aggressive defending by Mitch Adams and Caden Bickett. Brock Peyton was exceptional in net, making 24 saves against the Tigers
The Orono JV squad continues to improve, logging impressive wins against Hutchinson, Waconia, Mound and earning a last second tie against Delano. They are now 8-4-3 on the season.
