The Orono Spartans Boys High School hockey team enjoyed some home cooking with three games at Morrison Ice Arena against high-quality competition, including the Minnesota Class A defending champions Mahtomedi Zephyrs.
The Spartans went 2-1 for the week, defeating Hutchinson and Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato before falling to the defending champs 2-1. The loss to the Zephyrs snapped the Spartans’ six-game winning streak in which they outscored their opponents 27-11.
The Spartans are 6-2 on the season and remain atop the Wright County section with 12 points.
Thursday’s highly anticipated Mahtomedi contest did not disappoint. The Zephyrs, ranked third in the state by Minnesota Hockey Hub, came out quickly and pressured the Spartans, peppering sophomore goaltender Brock Peyton with 14 shots in the first. The Spartans also had chances early but couldn’t get anything by Zephyr junior goalie Ben Dardis, who stopped all nine Orono chances in the period. A late turnover in the Spartans’ zone gave the Zephyrs a 1-0 lead with only 23 seconds remaining in the period.
Although scoreless, the second period was anything but dull. Peyton stopped all 19 shots he faced as the Spartans killed off three minor penalties. Unfortunately, the Spartans were unable to capitalize on their own man advantage situations, going 0-3 on the power play in the second.
The Spartans finally got their power play going early in the third as eighth grade defenseman Carson Clark fired home a nifty wrist shot from the point just five seconds into the manage advantage. It was Clark’s first goal of his varsity career to go along with five assists. Sophomore forward Bradley Walker, who won the faceoff that set up Clark’s goal, was credited with the lone assist.
A competitive third period came down to the wire. The Zephyrs were assessed four minor penalties in the third but the Spartans could not capitalize. With just over two minutes remaining, the Zephyrs poked home a loose puck amid a scrum in and around the Spartans net. Mahtomedi senior forward Dylan Duckson was credited with his first goal of the season and the eventual game winner.
The Spartans had one more power-play opportunity but could not get the equalizer. Despite being outshot 44-28, the Spartans gave the defending champs everything they wanted, confirming this year’s team can compete with any in the state.
Earlier in the week, the Spartans took on their section rival Hutchinson Tigers. Orono played a complete game all around, defeating the Tigers 3-0. Goaltender Peyton was again outstanding in net, stopping all 24 shots and earning his second shutout of the young season.
Senior forwards Patrick Grady and Josh Heller scored 26 seconds apart late in the first period to open the scoring for the Spartans. Walker and senior Kelsen Evenson assisted on Grady’s second goal of the season, while sophomores Connor Lang and Wyatt Dixon were awarded helpers on Heller’s first goal of the year and first of his varsity career. Thomas Rohrer put the game away late in the third with an empty net goal, assisted by senior Jamie Bazil.
Two nights later the Litchfield/D-C Dragons brought their 4-1-2 record to Morrison, hoping to avenge two losses to the Spartans last year. It was not to be, however, as the Spartans followed up their Hutchinson victory with a dominant 5-1 win, the team’s sixth straight.
Orono’s Rohrer opened the scoring when the deflected a slap shot from senior defenseman Hadley Stephenson. It was Rohrer’s fourth goal of the year and Stephenson and Bazil picked up assists.
Walker increased the Spartans’ lead to 2-0 with a power play goal five minutes into the second. Stephenson and senior forward Jake Gherardi assisting.
Litchfield’s Grant Grochow finally solved Peyton midway through the second period, trimming Orono’s lead to 2-1. But Orono’s senior captain Bazil answered two minutes later with a power play goal to regain their two-goal lead.
Third period goals by Walker and Bazil cemented it for the Spartans, who outshot the Dragons 46-24 for the contest. Bazil, Walker and Stephenson each finished with four points.
Midway through this abbreviated season, the team is well balanced, getting contributions from veterans and newcomers. Several Spartans, however, stand out within the section. Peyton leads all goaltenders with a sparkling 0.951 save percentage and is tied for the league lead in wins with five. Walker and Bazil are third in points with 12 and Stephenson is second in assists with eight.
