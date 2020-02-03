A shorthanded Spartan squad lost a couple of dual meets this past Thursday to cross town rivals Osseo and Totino-Grace (TG). In the first match, Orono left five weight classes open but still remained competitive. The first win of the evening for Orono came from Mason Pankonin at 120. Pankonin pinned Peter Hollingshead near the end of the match at the 5:46 mark. After losing at 126 and 132, the Spartans picked up a pin from Gustavo Cano Garnica in the second period at 138. Osseo won the next weight class by fall and then Orono staged a comeback. Jacob Schmid and Noah Arneson both earned falls to put the team score at 24-30 in favor of Osseo.
An 8-6 decision by John McCuskey at 170 and a pin by Johnny Harstad (182) gave the Spartans the lead for the first time of the evening, 33-30. Unfortunately, Orono left the last three weight classes open and gave the win to Osseo 33-48. David Wilfert (195) and Danny Striggow (220) were out due to injuries and Shea Albrecht (285) was playing in a football game in Texas.
In the second dual against Section 5AA rival TG, Orono didn’t win a match until Jacob Schmid picked up a forfeit at 152. Orono left 160 open before the Spartans picked up the next three weight classes by falls from Noah Arneson, John McCuskey, and Johnny Harstad. Orono left the last two weights open to end the dual 24-60.
“Thursday was a good night for our boys – we didn’t have five of our starters but still competed well against two good teams. I showed the boys how we need to flip one match against Totino and we can go to State as a team,” head coach Joe McPherson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.