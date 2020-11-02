The Section 3A Girls Swim & Dive Championships will be held Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24. Section 3A is the highest ranked section in Class A, and the competition is fierce, including four of the top ten teams from last year’s State Meet. Although there are 11 schools in Section 3A, with Covid-19 restrictions in place, this year the swimming event is divided into three sub-section meets. Orono will swim with Hutchinson, Delano, and Mound-Westonka/Holy Family at Hutchinson on Saturday. The divers will compete in Willmar on Friday.
Orono is sending four divers to the Section competition. Makena Rasmussen (11) is defending her 2019 Section Championship, and Sophia Capece (11), last year’s second place section finisher who placed third at the State Meet, returns as well. Two eighth graders will be making their Sections debut: Callie Brown and Delilah Tate.
Twenty Orono swimmers will compete on Saturday, and they are in position to make their mark at sections. Senior Captains Leigh Christansen, Jasmine Ural, and Kate Albers will be there leading the way.
Hailey Ball (10) has two third seeds in the meet, the 200 IM and 500 Free. In both, she is chasing the 2019 State Champion, Hailey Farrell from Hutchinson. The 100 Breast is anyone’s race, with the top five seeds within 2.5 seconds of each other. Orono’s Skye Thalhuber (10) is the third seed, with her twin, Addie, at fourth.
In the 200 Free, Caroline Close (11), Lila James (9), and Mallory Knutson (8) are swimming in the top heat with the sixth to eighth seeds. The 100 Fly has another three in a row for Orono swimmers, with M. Knutson, Tessa Cordes (11) and Sydney Govrik (11) at eighth through 10 seeds.
The 50 Free will see sprinter and fifth seed Kaelyn Knutson (10) trying to catch 2019 50 Free State Champion and Class A State Record Holder Grace Hanson from Hutchinson. Later in the meet, Addie Thalhuber (10), also seeded fifth, will take on Hanson in the 100 Freestyle, where she is also the reigning State Champion.
The 100 Yard Backstroke will feature 2019 State Champion and Class A State Record Holder, Emma Kern from Delano, whose season best is five seconds faster than the rest of the field. Orono will have three swimmers in the top heat to challenge her: fifth seed K. Knutson, seventh seed Reilly Anderson (8), and eighth seed Haley Holzschuh (9).
In three relays (200 Yard Medley, 200 Yard Free, and 400 Yard Free), Orono is the fourth seed, although they sit just a few tenths of a second behind Mound-Westonka in the 200 relays. The strength and depth of this Orono team puts them in a strong position to improve on their fourth place finish at the 2019 Section 3A meet. To watch the livestream of the meet and follow along with this up and coming team, follow the Orono Girls Swim & Dive page on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.