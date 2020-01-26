For the first time in over 15 years, Orono earned a victory against conference rival, Delano on Thursday, Jan. 9. The Spartans dug out of a small hole after losing the first two weight classes. A forfeit win by Frankie Stevenson at 120 and a first period pin by Mason Pankonin at 126 got the Spartan scoring effort started. Eli McKown (132) followed with a technical fall, Gustavo Cano Garnica (138) earned a major decision, and Oliver Stevenson (145) notched a pin to extend the Orono lead to 27-10 midway through the dual. Noah Arneson (160), John McCuskey (170), and David Wilfert (195) all pinned to ensure the Spartan victory 45-31.
In the second dual of the evening, the Rogers Royals came out strong with four pins and a technical fall in the first five weight classes. Oliver Stevenson (145) was finally able to get the Spartans on the board with a pin. Orono continued to chip away with pins by Jacob Schmid (152) and John McCuskey (170) and a 10-2 major decision by Noah Arneson (160) to close the gap to 22-35. Though David Wilfert (195) notched a pin and Shea Albrecht (285) accepted a forfeit, Orono wasn’t able to make up the deficit and lost the dual 34-41.
On Saturday, a shorthanded crew placed sicth at the Mounds View Team Tournament. The Spartans left as many as six weight classes open during the day for various reasons. Orono lost in the opening round to Eastview 57-20 and then was pounded again by Blaine 60-18. The Spartans were able to overcome an equally shorthanded North Branch squad to land the first victory of the day 33-20. In the fifth place match, Orono wrestled Tartan but came up short 42-34.
Mounds View also hosted a JV individual tournament. Matt Jandl finished the day as champion. Jack Eugster, Frankie Stevenson, Max Hultmann, Devin Pearce, and Griffin Reiner all placed second. Ethan Koch and Brady McPherson each placed third while Landin Norton ended up fourth.
Coach Joe McPherson hopes to finally be at full strength heading into sectional tournament action in just a few short weeks. The Spartans have yet to field their ideal team. Returning State Champion Danny Striggow (220) has not wrestled a match yet this year but is expected to enter the lineup in late January. He has been sidelined by injury. Shea Albrecht (285) missed the weekend matches to play in the prestigious Blue Grey football game on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Other Spartans have finally returned from injury and Coach McPherson is optimistic about the balance of the season.
Finally in youth action, a dozen future Spartans traveled to Mille Lacs on Saturday for the Raider Open. Coach Eric Seppelt helped the boys and girls gain valuable experience during a day of hard fought action. The families made a weekend of it developing a bond for the next generation of wrestlers.
The Spartans will see action at Totino-Grace on Thursday for duals. They will also compete in the Eden Prairie varsity team tournament on Saturday. A junior varsity individual tournament will be held there as well.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.