The Orono girls tennis team wrapped up a great season on the courts last week.
The varsity team ended with a 10-4 record scoring impressive wins against Chanhassen and Bloomington Kennedy. They finished second in the Metro West Conference with an 8-1 conference record.
The team moved on as the fifth seed out of 18 teams for the section 5AA team tournament. They had a big win in the first round of sections beating Monticello 7-0. They ultimately lost to Maple Grove who won and went on to place fifth in the state tournament.
The team was led by senior co-captains Carli Olsen, Kate McGrann and Anna Murley.
Last year nine seniors graduated, eight of who played in the lineup. This year, the team had six returning varsity players included the co-captains, senior Ava Blaufuss, junior Mackenzie Callan and sophomore Kaavya Kokate. The eight new varsity players made an immediate impact as all 14 players won at least one varsity match.
“It was a really fun season with such a great group of girls. I’m really proud of the time and effort the girls put in to getting better. It was really fun to see everyone improve over the season,” said Murley.
The Spartans were coached by Aaron Dvorak and Chris Franco who were terrific role models who made the season both fun and rewarding.
“We had eight new varsity players who all won a match this season. One of our goals was to improve everyday as a team and as individual players. We accomplished that goal which sets up nicely to have another successful season next year,” said Coach Dvorak.
In individual section play, Olsen earned second place and a trip to the state tournament. She ended section play with a record of 5-1 losing only to the eventual state runner-up.
The highlight was a tough fought match against the two seed, which Olsen ended up winning 6-3, 7-5. Blaufuss also competed in the individual singles tournament, but had a difficult first match losing to the sixth seed. Murley and Callan earned the fifth seed and won 6-0, 6-0 in the first match, but lost in the second round. McGrann and Kokate also played well in doubles, winning their first section matches, but losing to the section runner up, Wayzata. It was two tough days of competition, and the girls were supported by many fellow students, parents, and friends.
“It was really fun to patriciate in the individual section tournament and play against great players. It was sad to see the season come to an end, but I was glad I’ve been able to soak it all in. I really couldn’t imagine a better season with a better team,” said McGrann.
Carli Olsen went on to state and represented the Spartans well. She completed the two-day event with a record of 3-1 and ended as the Class AA Singles Consolation Champion.
“Playing in the state tournament was a surreal feeling. You are surrounded by the best of the best and it was so exciting to know I was a part of that. I’m really proud of how I competed and that I was able to end my tennis career on such a high. It was super fun to have all my family, friends, and coaches there cheering me on,” said Olsen.
The team celebrated the season with a banquet at Iron Exchange in Maple Plain where Olsen was awarded the Most Valuable Player. The Rock Star award, which is awarded to a player based on leadership and spirit, was presented to sophomore Natalie Close by last years recipient, Kate McGrann. The Be Nice award, which is given to someone who is constantly kind and smiling, was awarded to Lilly Helling. Olsen, Murley, and Callan earned All-Conference while Close and Kokate received All Conference Honorable Mention for their play during the season. All varsity seniors: Carli Olsen, Kate McGrann, Anna Murley, Ava Blaufuss, and Nina Larsen received the Metro State Academic Award.
The junior varsity team was coached by Scott Danielson and the junior varsity B team was coached by Dawn Reidinger and Anne Goldsmith. Both teams had successful seasons and the future for Orono tennis looks bright.
After a terrific season, next year will have a great group of girls led by elected captains Mackenzie Callan, Lilly Helling, and Josie Raiche.
