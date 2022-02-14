On Friday, Feb. 4, the Orono Spartans girls basketball team hosted the New Prague Trojans for their final conference meeting of the season.
Orono won the first meeting 77-54 in early January.
After a slow start offensively the night before, Kaila Youngs got the offense going with a couple of wing three’s to go up 6-0 early. New Prague kept it close at 6-5 until Lauren Knudson scored seven straight points to expand Orono’s lead to 13-5 at the 11:20 mark.
Orono played the Trojans even behind buckets from Mya Moore and Estelle Atkinson to lead 18-9 with 8:45 to go. The Spartans finally went on a run outscoring New Prague 15-3 with 1:38 to go on seven points from Kayla Kallenbach and buckets from Evie Kompelien, Knudson and Moore. Orono held a halftime lead of 33-20.
Orono’s lead was extended to 15 points with 6:49 to go behind a strong half from Youngs, Kallenbach and Knudson. Evie Kompelien had a strong rebounding game, leading the team with eight. Grace Knooihuizen was active on the boards grabbing six, with two offensive. Orono won the contest 63-50.
The Trojans were led by Hanna Wedeking with 20 and Taylor Hemann with 9. The Spartans had three players in double figures. Youngs led the team with 18 points followed by Knudson with 17 and Kallenbach with 15.
The previous night, the Spartans traveled to Waconia High School for their first conference meeting of the year. The Waconia Wildcats came into the contest at 5-5 in conference play, trailing Orono at 7-3.
From the outset, it was all Waconia. Orono struggled to put the ball in the basket, shooting 0-11 for the first seven minutes of the game, getting down 14-0 at the 10:53 mark.
Orono finally got on the board with a nicely executed baseline out of bounds play. But the damage had been done. Orono’s lack of defensive intensity allowed Waconia to shoot uncontested three’s at will, shooting 50 percent from three in the first half. Combine that lack of defensive intensity with an abysmal shooting half for Orono at 22 percent from the floor, being outrebounded 26-15, and you end up with a halftime deficit of 37-19.
Orono was able to play Waconia even in the second half, shooting a respectable 48 percent from the floor and playing them even on the boards.
Knudson led Orono in scoring with 19 points including shooting 4-6 from three. The game ended 73-57 with the Spartans disappointed in their performance, highly anticipating the next meeting with the Wildcats on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Prior to that loss, Orono traveled to Bloomington Kennedy on Monday, Jan. 31 for their second conference meeting of the season. In the first conference game, Orono won easily 72-41.
Orono came out of the gate lacking its usual defensive intensity. The pace of play was slow and it definitely affected the Spartans on the offensive end.
At the 13-minute mark, Orono was down 10-8. A steal and three-point play by Mya Moore gave the Spartans their first lead of the game at 10:42. But the struggles continued. A lack of defensive intensity coupled with 18 percent three-point shooting kept the game close. Orono went into the halftime break leading 25-22.
The game remained close for the first few minutes of the second half. Orono implemented a full court press partway through the second half. The pace picked up, Orono got going in transition, finally building a lead.
Five straight points by Kayla Kallenbach off a little flex screen under the basket as well as an offensive rebound leading to a three-point basket, extended the lead to 37-29, the largest of the night.
Continuing the press, Orono increased its lead to 15 with 11:30 left. However, Kennedy rallied back with an 8-0 run of their own into the nine-minute mark. Behind the strong play of Kallenbach and a couple of nice baskets from Grace Knooihuizen, Orono was able to extend its lead to 11 with 3:57 remaining in the contest.
In its final attempt to cut the lead, Kennedy instituted its own full court press. Orono turned the ball over two possessions in a row, cutting the lead to seven at 61-54. But, Orono settled in, taking care of the ball, forcing Kennedy to foul. Free throws by Kaila Youngs, Kayla Kallenbach and Lauren Knudson put the game out of reach. Orono won 67-54.
Orono was led by Kayla Kallenbach with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Lauren Knudson added 14 and six assists. Eliza Mckown went 3-4 from three-point range totaling 11 points with five rebounds.
