BY Julie schottler
FOR LAKER PIONEER
The Orono Girls Swim and Dive team captured wins for the final two home meets of the season. On Oct. 6, the girls hosted Waconia, who opted to leave their Varsity team home to practice. Because of that decision, Orono easily took first, second and third place in all swim events. Junior freestyler Caroline Close touched first in the 50 Free with a season best time of 26.08. The diving event showcased some of Orono’s rookie divers who proved that Orono has great depth in that event. Jadyn Herrera (8) placed first with a score of 145.65, followed by Delilah Tate (8) in second and Miley Lewin (7) in fourth. After diving concluded, all three Orono swimmers in the 100 Fly locked up season bests. Hailey Ball (10) finished first in 1:04.02, followed by Sydney Govrik (11) in 1:05.70, and Ella Johnson (9) in 1:10.57. The excitement continued in the 100 Free when eighth grader Elle Davis swam her first 58-second 100 Freestyle, finishing third with a lifetime best of 58.88. In the 100 Back, Freshman Haley Holzschuh clinched the win with a season-best 1:07.56.
On Oct. 8, the girls hosted their last home meet of the season against Litchfield. Orono finished with the top three spots in the 100 Fly, 100 Free and 100 Back. The winners of those events were Mallory Knutson (8) with a 1:04.89 100 Fly, Lila James (9) with a 57.24 100 Free, and Kaelyn Knutson (10) with a 1:03.80 100 Back. In diving, eighth grader Jadyn Herrera placed 1st with a score of 136.30. Her teammates Delilah Tate (8) and Miley Lewin (7) finished third and fifth. Diver Grace Johnson also made her debut in the JV Diving event. The meet concluded with the 400 Free Relay, with all of the Senior swimmers together on one of the relay teams.
When asked to share a favorite memory from this year’s season, senior captain Kate Albers stated, ‘’A favorite memory would have to be when we had our first full team meet and I got to see all the girls cheering and supporting each other, it really made us feel like a team!’’
Senior captain Leigh Christiansen quoted, ‘’This year my favorite moment was at our first meet against Mound during the 500. The race was extremely close and eventually all the girls were up on their feet jumping and screaming. Even though we lost the race by just a touch, it felt like we were all a team and supporting each other like we always have in the past years!’’
“Although sad, our last home meet was one to remember. I knew that it was going to be an emotional night, but the way our team worked together was something I’ll cherish forever. Getting out of the pool after my last event I thought about how much I’m going to miss this team, swimmers, divers, and coaches. These past six years on the team have been some of the best years of my life, and I hope to be remembered as a captain that did her best to lead our team and was there for everyone. I know these ladies will do amazing things in their futures and can’t wait to remember the awesome memories from this year as I move on with mine. OGSD is more than just a team, they are family and that’s something I’ll hold on to forever,” said senior Jasmine Ural.
The three captains did an amazing job of welcoming the newest swimmers to the team and will be missed by all.
