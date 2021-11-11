The Orono girls swim and dive team finished their dual meet season with a 99-85 win against New Prague.
The win put the team’s final conference record and 9-0 and gave the team its first conference championship since 2009.
Individual event winners were Elle Davis in the 200 free (2:06.43), Addie Thalhuber in the 50 free (25.85) and 100 free (55.37), Haley Holzschuh in the 500 free (5:53.12), Skye Thalhuber in the 100 back (1:05.82), and Makena Rasmussen in the diving (235.85).
The Spartans also won two of the three relays with the team of Graycin Andreen, Caroline Close, Mallory Knutson and Addie Thalhuber taking first in the 200 Free Relay and the team of Reilly Anderson, Sofie Dyvik, Addie Thalhuber, and Skye Thalhuber touching first in the 400 Free Relay.
On Saturday, the swimmers and divers that will not be competing at the Section 3A meet had their final meet at the Metro West Conference JV Championships in Chaska. With the entire team there to cheer them on, the girls finished the season with significant time drops across the board.
The meet is not scored, but quality and depth of the Spartans team was on display with swimmers placing in the top 10 in the majority of events. It was great to see all the hard work these kids have put in throughout the season pay off with big swims in the end.
