With two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Orono girls basketball team hosted Waconia on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
In their first conference game back on Feb. 5, Waconia won easily 73-57. The Lady Spartans did not play to their potential in that game and were looking forward to a rematch.
With a record of 14-8 overall and 9-5 in the Metro West Conference, the Lady Spartans were tied with Waconia for fourth place in the 10-team conference standings.
With three conference opponents remaining on the schedule, including conference leading Chaska and third place, Chanhassen, the final two weeks of the regular season will prove to challenge the team tremendously, readying them for the postseason. Postseason play will begin the week of March 2 concluding with the section final game on March 10.
From the outset of the Waconia game, it was clear the Lady Spartans were ready to compete. There was good ball movement by both teams early on, Waconia working in the paint and Orono on the perimeter.
At around the 11:30 mark, the game was tied at 10 apiece. Strong defense and rebounding by the Lady Spartans, kept the leading scorers for the Wildcats in check. The Wildcat’s frontcourt had a significant size advantage, starting 5-11, 5-11 and 6 feet, but a solid defensive game plan by Orono and strong defensive execution by the entire Orono squad, placed the Lady Spartans in a great position to compete.
Waconia built a five-point lead at 17-12 with about nine to go. But a three-point basket by Mya Moore at the 8:40 mark ignited a 9-0 run by Orono. Consecutive 3’s by Kayla Kallenbach extended the lead to 21-17. Waconia battled back, trading the lead for the remainder of the half. On a long three-pointer at the buzzer by Eliza Mckown, the Lady Spartans led at the half 33-30.
Waconia came out of the break pushing the ball in transition. A few quick buckets by Audrey Swanson put the Wildcats up 34-33 Orono regained the lead on a three by Lauren Knudson and baskets by Kaila Youngs and Eliza Mckown.
Waconia rode an 8-0 run into the five-minute mark to gain their biggest advantage of the second half at 53-47.
But a three and two free throws by Kaila Youngs cut the lead to 53-52 with 3:30 remaining.
Unfortunately, on the next three possessions, Waconia converted offensive rebounds to extend its lead to 59-52 with a little over a minute to go in the game. Pressure defense, late game fouling put Waconia on the line. They converted their free throws to eventually win the game 65-59.
It was a competitive, well played game by both teams. Good defense on Waconia’s Audrey Swanson and Ava Stier, coupled with a solid rebounding effort from Grace Knooihuizen and Kaila Youngs kept the Lady Spartans tough on the defensive end. Offensively, the Lady Spartans were paced by three in double figures, led by Lauren Knudson with 16 points including 4 3 pointers, Kaila Youngs with 15 and Eliza McKown adding 10. Grace Knooihuizen pulled down 10 rebounds and Youngs added 9.
On Friday, Feb. 18, the Lady Spartans traveled to Robbinsdale Cooper High School to battle the 6-15 Hawks. The Hawks were 3-12 in conference play, losing to Orono in its first meeting by a score of 69-41.
Cooper was aggressive offensively from the tip, converting on the first play of the game. It wasn’t until the 13-minute mark that Orono grabbed its first lead on a basket by Mya Moore to go up 9-8. After another quick score by Kayla Kallenbach, Cooper made an 8-2 run over the next four minutes to gain its largest lead of the half at 16-11.
By the 9:30 mark, Orono started clicking offensively behind the strong play of Kaila Youngs and Eliza Mckown. Orono finished the half outscoring Cooper 19-3, going into the break with a 28-19 lead.
The Orono girls continued their strong play in the first few minutes of the second half stretching the lead to 16 at 37-21.
But the Cooper Hawks did not give in. Taking advantage of some misses by the Lady Spartans and exerting their will on the offensive end, Cooper slowly chipped away at the lead, while Orono struggled to convert on the offensive end.
With six minutes to go, Cooper had cut the lead to three at 42-39. Orono’s scoring drought was ended by Mya Moore’s two free throws followed by a three-point basket from Eliza McKown with 4:04 to play, extending the lead to six at 47-41.
Cooper continued to attack the basket, getting fouled and converting their free throws to eventually tie the game at 49 with less than a minute left on the clock. A huge inbounds play to Grace Knooihuizen, converting both the layup and free throw, gave the Lady Spartans a lead for good at 52-49. Orono withstood the defensive pressure of the Hawks, making their free throws, to finish the game with a 56-49 victory.
It was a season high game for Eliza Mckown scoring 15 points including three, three-pointers. Kaila Youngs led the team in scoring with 16 and had five blocks on the defensive end. Grace Knooihuizen again controlled the boards pulling down 10 total rebounds, including two on the offensive end.
