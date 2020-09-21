The Orono Girls Varsity Soccer Team kicked off the anything but normal 2020 season on Friday, Aug. 28 against local rival Holy Family Fire. Coming off their 2019 State Tournament Second Place finish and graduating 14 seasons, the team welcomes many newcomers to the roster. Returning are Senior Captains Jillian Cook, Kyler Burrows and Junior Captain Halle Foster, as well as Juniors Olivia Boyd, Corrinne Field and Tyler Pleimann, and Sophomores Tess Bazil, Nora Chouanard, Frankie Fragola, Ruby Fragola and Rylea Denneson. New faces include Seniors Avery Rowan and Clara Cashin, Juniors Annabelle Edwards, Gigi Martin and Megan Kostial, Sophomores Eva Pinske and Kayla Kallenbach, and Freshman Grace Bickett. Orono also welcomes goalkeeper Harper Randolph, a seasoned downhill skier, taking the reins from the graduated Spartan Goalie Claire Gagne. Head Coach Erin Murray returns for her 16th season, along with new Assistant Coach Katie Carlson and returning Coaches Jen Hanson, Kayte Haagenson, Mallory Purdy, Natalie Soper and Goalie Coach Mitch Wolff.
Orono returned to the field confident for their first matchup against Holy Family, despite all the COVID-19 changes and restrictions to play and the fact they were starting a fairly new squad after only a few days of practice. It took the ladies a few minutes to settle into play, but once they did there was no stopping the Spartans.
Freshman Grace Bickett kicked off the scoring for the Spartans when she finished off a loose ball in front of the Holy Family net midway through the first half after a long shot by Kyler Burrows hit the crossbar. Forward Corrine Field made the lead 2-0 going into the half on a breakaway and a low shot to the corner. Sophomores Nora Chouanard and Tess Bazil controlled the midfield for the Spartans in the second half while defenders Jillian Cook, Burrows, Gigi Martin and Rylea Denneson were solid and unforgiving against the Fire offense. Junior Megan Kostial scored the lone goal of the second half off a Frankie Fragola cross giving Orono their first win of the season, 3-0. Goalie Harper Randolph made her presence known throughout the game, aggressively warding off any FIre attempts. She ultimately closed out the night with five saves and earned the shutout.
The following week the Spartans hosted the Mound Westonka Whitehawks. The Spartans controlled possession early and consistently and had multiple scoring chances from Juniors Olivia Boyd and Halle Foster and off repeated corner kicks and throw-ins from Senior Jillian Cook. Sophomore Tess Bazil finally broke the scoring deficit in the 23 minute when she headed the ball in the top right corner of the Whitehawk goal off a perfectly placed corner kick from Tyler Pleimann. Nora Chouanard gave Orono a 2-0 cushion when she sent a soaring left-footed shot over the keeper’s head near the end of the half. Orono kept the pressure on with shots from Grace Bickett and Corrinne Field leading up to the half-time whistle. The Spartans went into the break with ten shots and twelve corner kick attempts.
Orono continued to dominate in the second half of play. They increased the lead to three when Corrinne Field sprinted down the right side and beat a defender and the goalie off a play that started in the backfield. Minutes later it was deja vu as Pleimann and Bazil connected again with a corner kick header combination to make the score 4-0. Frankie Fragola continued to pepper the net with repeated hard shots and speedy sophomore Kayla Kallenbach finished off the Spartan scoring late in the second when she cleaned up a rebound from a shot from Fragola. Eva Pinske, Annabelle Edwards, Avery Rowan and Clara Cashin added depth and skill to the Spartan roster while Rylea Denneson was a strong last line of defense for Orono keeper Randolf, who earned her second shut-out.
“We are super excited to be able to play and start off 2-0, and although this is a pretty new team, we seem to be clicking very well,” said Captain Jillian Cook after the games.
