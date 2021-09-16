Orono women’s soccer is back on the pitch and excited for a season full of new challenges.
The Spartans will be playing their first season in the Metro West Conference and be looking to return to the state tournament competing in newly formed Section 5AA.
Coach Erin Murray is entering her 17th season as head coach of the program and knows that her Section 6A champions from last year will be up for the challenge.
“With 16 returners and two talented new players we are feeling confident coming into the season,” Murray said. “With eight seniors and nine juniors, we have lots of leaders and great team chemistry.”
The Spartans come into this season ranked No. 7 in preseason poll by the Minnesota High School Coaches Association.
Coach Murray understands that a lot will be asked of her squad this season,
“This is by far the toughest schedule Orono women’s soccer has ever had, but these are exciting changes,” she said. “We are looking forward to the tough games as they will prepare us for our section playoffs.”
As always coach Murray enters the season with an experienced and talented group of coaches to help lead the teams. Murray is joined by varsity assistant coaches Natalie Soper, Caitlyn Tripp, and Mallory Purdy. The junior varsity squad is coached by Jen Hanson and Kayte Haggenson, while the C-Squad is led by Jess Woesner.
On the field the Spartans are led by four senior captains: Corrine Fields, Halle Foster, Tyler Pleimann, and Harper Randolph.
The Spartan’s prepared for the upcoming season with scrimmages versus Eastview, Owatonna, De Lasalle, Blake, and SW Minneapolis. The scrimmages gave Coach Murray and her staff a chance to put players in different game like situations and experiment with formations. With essentially returning the majority of last year’s team it is a very well-balanced squad,
“We can’t pinpoint our strength as far as offense or defense goes because we have so many strong returners,” Murray said. “Our defense might be our most experienced with three captains in the starting back when you include Harper, but we don’t want to take away from our talents offensive attack.”
The squad did suffer a major loss when sophomore striker Grace Bickett suffered a season ending knee injury at the scrimmage at Eastview.
Coach Murray commented “Losing Grace Bickett is a tough loss, but she has a great attitude and will continue to be a huge part of our success.”
