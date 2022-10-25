The Orono women’s soccer team rolled through section play last week, defeating seventh seed Minneapolis Roosevelt on a chilly fall evening and third seed Delano Tigers two days later on a frigid one.
In addition to the varsity personnel, Orono welcomed seniors Lillie Burr, Taylor Effertz and Ashley VanBuren to the section roster along with goalies Oliver Rowan and Sophia Seals. The Spartans got off to a good start against Roosevelt, scoring three unanswered goals from Kayla Kallenbach, Kendall Schreifels and Nora Chouanard in the first half to take the lead going into the break. Roosevelt managed to net two of their own in the second half, but Kallenbach and Shreifels each got their second and Eva Pinske scored late in the game to make the Spartan’s final tally at 6.
Throughout the match, outside midfielders Pinske, Maddie Dent and Frannie Edwards-Hughes worked both sidelines to create multiple scoring opportunities for speedy Spartan forwards Kallenbach, Schreifels and Sammi Francis. Chouanard, Izzy Bagan and Carys Summers controlled the midfield while the Orono defensive line of Tess Bazil, Rylea Denneson, Maggie Lundell, Anika Fortin and Celia Dahl were relentless against the Roosevelt attackers. Solid goal-keeping by Zoe Lopez and Seals helped secure the decisive win 6-2.
Two days later, Orono braced the cold to host the Delano Tigers for the section semi-final in what proved to be a physical battle from start to finish. Despite the Spartans controlling a majority of the initial play with smart passes and runs, the Tigers struck first midway through the first half. Kayla Kallenbach answered for the Spartans soon thereafter, getting her own rebound after a breakaway against the Tiger’s keeper. The teams remained tied at the halfway mark. Delano was awarded a penalty kick and converted early in the second half to once again take the lead, but Orono evened the score when Kallenbach headed in the ball off a textbook corner kick from Pinske. The Spartans defense went into lock-down mode and Kallenbach got her third late in the second half to secure the win.
After a full-team effort, the Orono Spartans will visit Benilde-St. Margaret’s for the Section 5AA title game on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The winner will earn a trip to the state tournament.
