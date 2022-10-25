Orono girls soccer.jpg

The Spartans celebrate a goal against Roosevelt. (Submitted photo by Frank Landis)

The Orono women’s soccer team rolled through section play last week, defeating seventh seed Minneapolis Roosevelt on a chilly fall evening and third seed Delano Tigers two days later on a frigid one.

In addition to the varsity personnel, Orono welcomed seniors Lillie Burr, Taylor Effertz and Ashley VanBuren to the section roster along with goalies Oliver Rowan and Sophia Seals. The Spartans got off to a good start against Roosevelt, scoring three unanswered goals from Kayla Kallenbach, Kendall Schreifels and Nora Chouanard in the first half to take the lead going into the break. Roosevelt managed to net two of their own in the second half, but Kallenbach and Shreifels each got their second and Eva Pinske scored late in the game to make the Spartan’s final tally at 6.

