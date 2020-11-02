The Orono Women’s Soccer team has been busy finishing up their regular season and getting the first two rounds of Sections underway. The Spartans ended their regular season at 5-2-4 after back-to-back games against Blake and Rockford. The next week, Orono got off to a solid start winning the first two games of Sections play.
Orono vs. Blake, Oct. 5
Blake came out quickly putting a goal in the net within the first five minutes of the game, catching the Spartans a bit off-guard. Orono got down to business and started to move the ball well, putting pressure back on the Bears. With 10 minutes left in the first half, Blake scored on a penalty kick, taking a 2-0 lead over the Spartans. At the start of the second, the Bears caught the Spartans on their heals again, scoring only 1:30 into the start of the half. Blake tallied their final goal with four minutes left in the game. The score does not reflect the hard-fought battle of the younger Spartan team through much of the game.
Orono vs Rockford, Oct. 6
Orono recovered from their loss the night before and came out playing hard against Rockford. Corrinne Field started the scoring on an assist from Grace Bickett. Grace then found the back of the net herself on a nice cross from Frankie Fragola. The first half scoring wasn’t over as Nora Chouanard put one in off a ball played from Tyler Pleimann. Rockford answered with 13 minutes in the half off a free kick right outside the box, ending the first half at 4-1 in favor of the Spartans. The second half was a lesson on ball possession as the Spartans moved the ball well and maintained possession throughout most of the play. Frankie Fragola added another goal at 19 minutes into the half off a feed from Nora Chouanard.
Orono vs PACT, Oct. 12
Starting where they left off against Rockford, the Spartans came into their first Section game against PACT fired up and ready to play. Grace Bickett started the scoring off right away, quickly putting Orono up 1-0 against a stunned PACT team. Jillian Cook battled her way through traffic getting off a hard shot that was repelled by the goalie, to follow up her own shot and score on the rebound, putting Orono up 2-0 at halftime. The Spartans started a bit sluggishly in the second taking 25 minutes to find the back of the net again as Grace Bickett fed Corrinne Field for a 3-0 lead. At 16 minutes, Kayla Kallenback cut across the middle and sent a rock into the net making it 4-0. And with 7 minutes left, Perry Link dished a nice cross to Clara Chasin for a beautiful header completing the Orono scoring at 5-0 and securing a first-round win.
Orono vs Wilmar, Oct. 14
Winter set in leading up to the second-round game against Wilmar bringing with it 40 mile per hour winds and cold temperatures. The weather didn’t deter the Spartans who once again came out displaying their amazing ball control and passing ability. At 20 minutes into the first half, Tyler Pleimann sent in a hard shot for Corrinne Field to capitalize on the rebound and put Orono up 1-0. To finish up the second half, Tess Bazil sent a ball through to Grace Bickett who scored for a 2-0 lead. Kyler Burrows started the second half scoring sending a low, hard shot from above the 18 yard line past the keeper for a 3-0 score. With 20 minutes left, Halle Foster sent a corner kick into Tess Bazil who converted for a goal this time. Two minutes later, Megan Kostial played a ball across the middle for a one-timer from Kayla Kallenbach securing the Orono 5-0 win over Wilmar. The Spartans moved on to play Becker at home in the third round of Sections.
