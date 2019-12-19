The Orono Girls Basketball team started off their season on a winning note. The returning team includes All-Conference players, starters and new players, who have moved up from the previous year. Here is a recap of their season so far.
Dassel
The Orono Girls basketball team started off their season Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 with a 69-36 home victory over conference foe Dassel-Cokato. The Spartans came out firing and defending with plenty of aggression. The Spartans return All-Conference junior guard, Julia Knudson, and returning starters Amelia Singleton and Elle Johnson for the 2019-2020 season. With the addition of talented junior guard, Haley Paulson and All Conference sophomore wing, Kaila Youngs, both new to the program, Orono has a solid starting group.
The team pressured Dassel the length of the court and pushed the pace on offense. Although shots were not falling early, the Spartans stayed aggressive and had a 40-20 lead at the half. Good ball movement resulted in easier baskets in the second half. Scoring was evenly distributed across the varsity roster.
The varsity team also includes junior Sophia Gunderson, sophomore Ruby Carlson and freshman Lauren Knudson. Also playing meaningful minutes in the game were sophomores Grace Knooihuizen and Eliza McKown as well as freshman Kayla Kallenbach.
Orono was led in scoring by Julia Knudson posting 14, Paulson with 11, Lauren Knudson 10 and Singleton with nine. Kaila Youngs battled foul trouble all game but led the team in rebounding with nine. Aggressive defense resulted in takeaways by the freshman group – Knudson and Kallenbach each swiping three.
It was a great all around effort as every member of the Spartan squad entered the game.
Dassel Cokato was led in scoring by sophomore Amelia Travis with nine and junior Kezia Lee with eight.
Scoring : J. Knudson 14, Paulson, 11 L. Knudson 10, Singleton 9, Johnson 7, Youngs 5, Gunderson 4, Carlson 4, Valene 3 and Knooihuizen 2
Rebounds: Youngs 9
Assists: L. Knudson 4
Steals: L. Knudson 3, K. Kallenbach 3, Paulson 2
Blake
The Orono Girls basketball team traveled to The Blake School in Hopkins on Saturday, Nov. 23 for a non-conference game. There was a good overall guard play and strong performances by the trio of Orono’s frontcourt personnel, Kaila Youngs, Elle Johnson and Sophia Gunderson, resulted in a 66-49 victory. The Spartans were led by sophomore Kaila Youngs with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Elle Johnson and Haley Paulson each contributed 10 points with Johnson also grabbing nine rebounds. Junior post player, Sophia Gunderson, had a strong game under the basket battling for seven points and 10 boards.
Scoring : Youngs 14, Johnson 10, Paulson 10, Singleton 8, Gunderson 7, J. Knudson 6, L. Knudson 4, Carlson 3, Kallenbach 2 and McKown 2
Rebounds: Youngs 13, Gunderson 10 and Johnson 9
Assists: Johnson 4, Youngs 3 and Singleton 3
Steals: L. Knudson 4, Youngs 3 and J. Knudson 2
Pat Patterson Tournament
Week Two of the Spartan’s season took them to the annual Pat Patterson Tournament hosted at Hamline University in St. Paul. It was an exciting opportunity to test the team’s skill versus some quality players and opponents. The Spartans marked improvement in play continued. Coming out Friday morning versus Bloomington Kennedy, the Spartans secured an early 12-6 lead with 12 minutes to go in the half. Although the team sputtered a bit in the first half working to find their rhythm on offense and defense, Orono went into the half with a 25-20 lead.
The Spartans came out strong in the second half, hitting on all cylinders, moving the ball well in transition and pressuring the length of the court. The Spartans went on a 15-1 run started by Singelton’s steal resulting in a drive by Julia Knudson for two, a baseline drive by Johnson, a triple and layup by Paulson in transition to lead 39-27 with 14 to go. The Spartans never let up, pushing the lead over 20 points midway through the second half. At game’s end, Orono prevailed 78-51.
Amelia Singleton had a career day for the Spartans shooting 8-10 from the field, scoring a career high 18 points. The Spartans shot nearly 50 percent from the field, with an even distribution and significant contributions up and down the roster.
Scoring: Singleton 18, J. Knudson 13, Johnson 12, Paulson 12, Youngs 11, Gunderson 6, L. Knudson 2, Carlson 2, McKown 2
Rebounds: Youngs 8 and Johnson 5
Assists: J. Knudson 5, L. Knudson 4 and Youngs 3
Steals : J. Knudson 3, L. Knudson 2 and Youngs 2
Orono returned 24 hours later at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30 to battle 4A Roseville for the second year in a row. The Spartans were beaten badly in 2018, but in 2019, set a different tone. The Spartans embraced the challenge in front of them. Facing a sizable backcourt of Tamia Ugass, 6 feet 3 inches junior post, 6 foot 1 inch senior wing Jayda Johnston and athletic wing Rai’Janee Meadows, the Spartans started the game ready to battle.
Orono kept the game tight through the first half of play. The Spartans went into halftime down 29-24. Roseville came out of the half strong and went on a 5-0 run to put Orono behind by 10. Following a quick timeout, the Spartans tried to regroup but Roseville continued to get the ball inside, extending their lead to 16 with 10 minutes to go in the game. The Orono girls continued to work hard, played together and didn’t give up. At the 8-minute mark, behind the strong play of Haley Paulson, Julia and Lauren Knudson, Elle Johnson and Sophia Gunderson, the Lady Spartans made a run to cut the deficit to 6. But the size of Roseville proved too much to overcome. Multiple buckets by Ugass and a free throw by Josie Haug extended Roseville’s lead to double digits once again putting the game out of reach. Roseville won by a score of 61-42. They were led in scoring by Jayda Johnston with 22 and Rai’Janee Meadows with 16.
Haley Paulson led the Lady Spartans with 15. Lauren Knudson and Amelia Singleton contributed with 7 and 6, respectively.
Scoring: Paulson 15, L. Knudson 7, Singleton 6, J. Knudson 5, Youngs 4, Johnson 3 and Gunderson 2
Rebounds: J. Knudson 8, Paulson 5 and Youngs 5
Assists : L. Knudson 3
Steals: J. Knudson 2 and Youngs 2
St. Anthony – Varsity
The Orono Girls basketball team traveled to St. Anthony Village High School on Thursday, Dec. 6 for non-conference play. The varsity basketball team put together a nice performance, winning 71-64, behind the sharp shooting of Haley Paulson, hitting five 3-pointers on the night. The Knudson sisters continued their strong play with Lauren scoring 15 and Julia 14, respectively. Kaila Youngs played a strong all around game as well, adding 10 points and 8 rebounds.
Defensively, the Spartans worked hard to contain seniors, Sam Sibbet and Anica Thomas, of St. Anthony. Both players had impressive games leading the Huskies with 17 and 23 points.
Scoring: Paulson 21, L. Knudson 15, J. Knudson14, Youngs 10, Gunderson 4, Kallenbach 4, Johnson 2, Singleton 2 and Carlson 2,
Rebounds: Youngs 8
St. Anthony – JV
The Orono girls junior varsity played aggressively on both ends of the court in their non-conference game versus St. Anthony Village. The Spartans overwhelmed the Huskies with aggressive defense and pace winning 53-21. The junior varsity was led by shooting guard, Eliza McKown, with 24 points on 10-18 shooting, including 4-6 from deep. Ruby Carlson contributed another 10 points in the contest. The Spartan JV continue their winning ways behind strong play from all members of the team including sophomores Eliza McKown, Ruby Carlson, Grace Knooihuizen, Avery Kapsner. Freshman Kayla Kallenbach, McKenna Valene, Kayla Cuthbertson and Mady Davis continue to impress with their tenacity and strong team play.
Scoring: McKown 24, Carlson 10, Knooihuizen 6, Davis 4, Valene 3, Cuthbertson 2, Kapsner 2 and Kallenbach 2
Rebounds: Davis 7, Kapsner 4 and Valene 4
Assists: Valene 4 and Carlson 3
Steals: Carlson 4 and Valene 3
Orono Varsity returned home to the Orono Competition Gym on Tuesday, Dec. 11 for a back-to-back with the Orono Varsity Boys Basketball team versus Mound Westonka.
