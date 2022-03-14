The Orono girls basketball team began Section 6AAA play as the No. 3 seed on Wednesday, March 2 in Orono versus the 6th seed, Delano.
Delano ended the regular season at 12-14, placing fourth in the Wright County East Conference. They were led by sophomore post player, Taylor Tool, who averaged 14 points per game.
The Orono girls were coming off a week of highly competitive play to end the regular season. Losses to strong teams from Chanhassen and Chaska left the team with a 10-8 conference record, finishing in fifth place in the Metro West Conference. Having played a number of Class 4A teams during conference as well as a really strong team in Benilde would serve to prepare the Lady Spartans for section play ahead.
The first half of the Delano game was a tale of two teams. Into the 12 minute mark, the score was 13-11 in favor of Orono, behind seven points from Kayla Kallenbach. The teams basically traded baskets until Orono hit a dry spell at around the eight minute mark. With a 15-11 lead, Delano dominated the next four minutes out-scoring Orono 12-0. Orono finally saw the ball go through the basket at the 4:39 mark when Lauren Knudson converted on a drive to make it 23-17. That started a 10-4 run into the halftime break. A quick layup off a curl cut by Kayla Kallenbach, an offensive rebound by Mya Moore resulting in her own wing three two passes later, a steal by Knudson with a nice dish to Moore, a transition three by Kayla Kallenbach from Moore, tied the game at 27.
After halftime, Delano continued to work its offense through the high post. Tool was an efficient passer out of the post as well as scorer. She led the Tigers with 20 points on the night, scoring inside as well as beyond the arc. While Delano scored the majority of their points closer to the paint, Orono continued its season long barrage of three-point baskets, led by Kayla Kallenbach with five three-pointers on the night. Orono finally stretched the lead to double digits with six minutes to go at 60-50. Making their free throws late in the game, the Lady Spartans won 69-59. Orono was led by Kayla Kallenbach with a career high 27 points. Kaila Youngs added 12 points and eight rebounds. Lauren Knudson followed with 11 points and five assists on the night. With the win, Orono earned its chance to face No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret on Saturday, March 5 in the section semifinal hosted by high seed Benilde.
It would be the third meeting of the season for the Spartans and the Red Knights. In the previous meetings, the Red Knights controlled both games, winning comfortably. Since their previous meeting, Orono’s offense had become more productive, less dependent on leading scorers Lauren Knudson and Kaila Youngs. Kayla Kallenbach (hitting 12 3’s in her last three games) and Eliza Mckown (avg 9ppg over the previous five games) were shooting well from the outside and Grace Knooihuizen was playing well around the paint. Every point, rebound, possession would matter if the Lady Spartans were to truly challenge Benilde.
Coach Chris Bjorgaard threw some different defensive looks at the Red Knights in an attempt to slow their leader, Olivia Olson (22.8 ppg). Coach Bjorgaard switched between man, occasionally double teaming the ball in the backcourt, a box in one on Olson, a 2-3 matchup zone to keep the Red Knights guessing. Additionally, Orono played to their strengths on the offensive end. Whereas Benilde lived in the paint, taking two-thirds of their shots there, Orono bet on their outside shooting. Orono took over 50 percent of their shot attempts beyond the arc, connecting on 13 out of 28 of their attempts (46 percent).
Orono won the tip and started the game with a drive and kick by Kayla Kallenbach to Eliza Mckown for a three. With 13:35 on the game clock, Orono had a 9-2 lead, all three-point baskets. Neither team was able to gain a lead of more than four points until the six minute mark when Benilde tore off a 16-0 run to go up 31-19. Led by sophomore Olivia Olson and freshman Zahara Bishop, Benilde scored both inside and out. With a three-pointer to finally break the scoring drought at the 2:50 mark, Eliza Mckown effectively kick-started the Spartan offense. Behind the defensive tenacity of Kayla Kallenbach, her two steals led to fast break points by Lauren Knudson. In addition, a nice post pass from the top of the key to Grace Knooihuizen from Knudson brought the Spartans within two with less than a minute on the clock. Knudson hit an 18-footer from the free throw area with 18 sec on the clock to complete the 10-4 run to tie the game at 33 at the half. Kayla Kallenbach had an incredible first half scoring 14 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Spartans. Eliza Mckown added two more three’s for six points.
Orono led 40-38 with about 15 on the clock. Benilde gained its first lead of the half on an amazing hustle play by Olivia Olson. Olson sprinted the court, diving to save an errant pass before it could go out of bounds. Zahara Bishop of Benilde gathered the saved ball and attacked the basket. A sprinting Olson got back into the play, catching a kick out pass from Bishop, draining a three to give Benilde a 41-40 lead. Amazing play but Orono was unfazed. Next time down, Kayla Kallenbach attacked again, kicking to Knudson for a three to go back up 43-41. Neither team was able to gain a lead greater than four points for the remainder of the contest. With ties at 14 minutes, 10 minutes, 5 minutes and 32 seconds on the game clock, the fans were ecstatic and on the edge of their seats.
With 1:02 remaining, Grace Knooihuizen hit the front end of a bonus for a 66-64 lead. On the next play, Olson went the length of the court to tie the game at 66. With 32 seconds left on the clock, it was Orono’s ball on the sideline. They came out of a timeout, and attempted to run a play to Kaila Youngs for a quick score. Without success, Kallenbach had the ball in the backcourt. Off a handoff to Lauren Knudson, Knudson moved right, cut back left, attacking the left side of the lane in an attempt to put the Spartans in the lead. Unfortunately, the ball bounced off the rim and out. Kendall Mcgee rebounded the ball, racing up court. Making a handoff to Olivia Olson at the top of the key, Mcgee’s rub screen allowed Olson to attack the middle of the lane, drawing multiple defenders, resulting in a little dump off to Sierre Lumpkin on the left block for a layup with under five seconds left.
Orono’s last ditch effort to score at the buzzer was unsuccessful, final score: Benilde 68, Orono 66.
Orono was led by juniors Kayla Kallenbach and Lauren Knudson. Kayla led the team with 20 points including five 3-pointers and five assists. Knudson added 19 points with three 3-pointers and three assists. Eliza Mckown had a stellar shooting day recording 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting from 3-point range. Kaila Youngs led the team with 11 rebounds, contributing four points. Grace Knooihuizen played tough interior defense recording four points, four rebounds and three assists. Mya Moore scored five points including a big three-point basket with five minutes to go to tie the game. Estelle Atkinson played great defense against Olson and Evie Kompelien did a little bit of everything, competing every minute she was on the court.
Although it was not the outcome the Spartans had hoped for, it was by far their best game of the season. Tight for the duration of the contest, the Spartans showed their tenacity, determination and, without question, gave their best effort.
With the loss, the 2021-22 season comes to an end. It also signifies the end of high school basketball for seniors - Avery Kapsner, Grace Knooihuizen, Eliza Mckown and Kaila Youngs. They have left their mark on Orono girls basketball through their contributions on the court and off. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. Spartans forever.
