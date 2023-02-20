The Orono Spartans hosted the Chaska Hawks on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for their second conference meeting of the year.

In their initial January meeting, Chaska won by 12. Since that time, Chaska has been on a tear coming into the game with a 19-1 record. At the time of printing, Chaska is considered the No. 1 team in the Metro area, in the hunt for the Class 4A state championship.

