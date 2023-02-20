The Orono Spartans hosted the Chaska Hawks on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for their second conference meeting of the year.
In their initial January meeting, Chaska won by 12. Since that time, Chaska has been on a tear coming into the game with a 19-1 record. At the time of printing, Chaska is considered the No. 1 team in the Metro area, in the hunt for the Class 4A state championship.
Chaska was aggressive from the tip, starting the game with a mid-range basket by Ashley Schuelke. The Hawks aggressive offense resulted in scoring 12 straight points before Lauren Knudson hit a three with 9:20 on the clock.
Kennedy Sanders was their primary scorer during this time frame, but Anna Lenzen was also racking up the points in the first half. Chaska’s aggressive gap defense proved a tough challenge for the Spartans. Forcing the Orono team into difficult shots after long offensive possessions, resulted in Orono’s 22 percent shooting percentage for the first half. Combined with Chaska’s rebounding edge of 26-16, the Spartans were down 36-18 at the half.
The Spartans battled in the second half but were unable to cut the deficit. The balanced attack of the Hawks was impressive on both ends of the court. They shot 40 percent from the floor, contributing 38 points in the paint. Their rebounding edge was 51-33 by game’s end. With six players scoring between 7-15 points, the Hawks moved the ball very well and shared in the success on the offensive end. Defensively, they were most definitely the best defensive team the Spartans had faced all season. Orono lost the game 71-42.
Orono was led by Pressley Watkins with 11 points and 9 rebounds. Mya Moore added 10 points.
On Friday, Feb. 10, Orono traveled to Chanhassen High School to face the Chanhassen Storm. Both teams entered the game with a 9-10 record. The Storm was the winner of their first meeting in January, 54-50. Orono was not pleased with their play in the first meeting. They were definitely looking forward to the rematch.
The Spartans came out strong building a 10-0 lead in the first five minutes, forcing the Storm into a timeout. Chanhassen finally got on the board but Orono pushed the lead to 17-8 with 5:24 remaining in the half. Once on track, led by Sustacek and Arnold, the Storm went on an 8-0 run, erasing the Spartan lead 17-16.
Following a Spartan timeout with 2:48 left, Lauren Knudson and Kayla Kallenbach scored the final five points, sending the teams into halftime with Orono up 22-16. Neither team played to their potential in the first half. Too many turnovers and both shooting about 30 percent contributed to the low scoring affair. Kayla Kallenbach and Mya Moore led the Spartan scoring attack in the first half by taking advantage of transition opportunities, some nice playmaking by Lauren Knudson and the long range shooting of Kallenbach. Coming out of the locker room, the Spartans were looking to capitalize on some positive momentum to begin the second half.
Lauren Knudson and Kayla Kallenbach started the scoring in the second half extending their lead to 27-16. With Kallenbach and Moore shooting very well and Pressley Watkins aggressively rebounding on both ends, Orono was able to extend the lead to 17 with 10 minutes left in the game at 41-24.
A combination of turnovers and missed opportunities opened the door for the Storm. Beginning at the 7:26 mark, Chanhassen scored nine straight points, cutting the lead to single digits 49-40. Following a fast break basket by Mya Moore from Pressley Watkins, the Spartans led by 11 with 3:10 to go. A couple of free throws by Chanhassen, a turnover leading to a Storm layup, cut the lead to 51-44 with 1:07 on the clock. A nice runout by Mya Moore on the next play made the score 53-44. But an offensive rebound and putback by Chanhassen, as well as a mid-range basket, cut the lead to 53-48 with 30 seconds on the clock. A long, over the top pass against the Storm’s press led to a layup by Lauren Knudson from Mya Moore. A final score by the Storm with two seconds remaining resulted in a win for Orono at 55-50.
Orono shot a solid 40% percent for the game. Orono was led by Kayla Kallenbach and Mya Moore with 17 points each. Moore was also active on defense recording five steals in the game. Lauren Knudson added 13 points and 6 assists. Scoring: Kallenbach 17, Moore 17, Knudson 13, Pearce 3, Watkins 3, Kompelien 2. Rebounds: Watkins 9. Assists: Knudson 6. Steals: Moore 5
