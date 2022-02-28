Enter Morrison Ice Arena in Orono and you will find the Orono Spartans girls hockey team practicing. That is not unusual. What is unusual is that they are doing it this late in the season.
The Spartans are preparing for the Minnesota State Girls Hockey Tournament, their first appearance in the tournament since the program started 26 years ago. But if you ask the players and coach, this unusual development was something that was all but expected.
“It was our plan all the way through,” said coach Sean Fish, who was hired before the 2018-19 season. “I had a four-year plan. I knew what we had coming up from the youth programs.”
Senior center Iyla Ryskamp agreed. She saw the potential her sophomore season. “Our freshman year did not go as planned. But then we got used to the new coaches, saw all the young talent coming in, and that’s when it clicked for me, that it was that this 2022 team was going to do it.”
Said Fish, “I had to earn their trust. After that we started playing better.”
That trust is evidenced by the team’s year by year winning percentage: 2019 – 0.240, 2020 – 0.620, 2021 – 0.675, 2022 – 0.889.
Every team enters the season with aspirations of making the state tournament, but this year seemed a little different than most.
“We’ve talked about the State Championship pretty much the whole season,” said junior defense Mae Grandy.
Senior forward Kailey Niccum added, “I think there’s a lot of confidence in our team. I think we know that we can take on any team we play.”
And that confidence was crystalized early on in the season. When? Even eighth-grader and newcomer Maddy Kimbral knew the moment, “The second game.”
On Friday, Nov. 19, Orono traveled north to take on the defending State Class A champion Proctor/Hermantown Mirage in Proctor.
Ryskamp recollects, “It almost felt awkward to be there. They were having their banner ceremony and this was some huge team that just won the state tournament.”
It wasn’t awkward for long as Ryskamp recorded her first of a team record six hat tricks on the season in a 6-3 victory over the Mirage.
Grandy added, “We were hyped after that. That definitely boosted our confidence. Coach Fish had been talking about the state tournament since the summer, but after that game, it brought it into our heads that this could actually happen.”
Ryskamp agreed, “After we won that game, it was like ‘Oh, we’re the real deal. We can take on anyone now.’”
Orono finished the 2021-22 regular season with a 22-3 record and entered the Section 5A playoffs as the No. 1 seed for the first time in program history.
After dispatching the Delano/Rockford Tigers in the semi-finals, the Spartans were headed to the Section 5A finals for the third season in a row. But the first two seasons did not end as hoped.
Coach Fish remembered, “In 2020, I felt that we had a team that good make a run. And we did. We lost to Breck, but we gave them their best game through the entire playoffs.”
Last season, the Spartans lost a 3-2 overtime heartbreaker to Chisago Lakes. Grandy said, “The past two years, we started off the Section Final games super-strong but the games got taken over by emotions.”
So, given the experiences from the previous two seasons, surely there was a little trepidation entering Thursday’s game against the NO. 4 ranked Academy of Holy Angels?
Niccum laid out the feeling in the locker room, “Coach Fish said that they are the team coming in to slay the dragon. We just need to play our game and we will have them.”
Ryskamp was a little more certain, “When I got to the rink and was warming up with everyone, I was like ‘We got this. We’re ready.’”
The Spartans proved Ryskamp to be prescient. Kailey’s sister Alexa Niccum scored four minutes into the game and Ryskamp added another 73 seconds later and the Spartans cruised to a comfortable 5-1 victory.
As the girls celebrated on the ice, coach Fish turned introspective “A lot of emotions came over me, because we finally got over the hump. It was three Section Finals in a row and we finally did it. I just felt so proud for the girls. They earned it, they definitely deserve it.”
And the girls knew they did not do it alone. Grandy said, “Having the support of our fans and the community really helped.” Ryskamp continued, “To know that we sold out the rink. To have that support was just great.”
Getting over that “Section Final” hump is not enough for these Spartans, though.
Coach Fish has prepared the team for this all year, “Now it is a matter of us having a bigger goal which is the State Championship. Our next practice following the Section Final game was probably our most intense practice. I think the girls want it just as bad as the coaching staff does. We got there, but we are not just happy to be there. We want to get to the final goal which is to win a state title.”
Grandy agreed, “Knowing that we are sized up to every team in the State Tournament and how we can compete with every single one of them really gives us some confidence going into it. I’m really excited.”
But it was the youngest Spartan, Maddy Kimbrel, who summarized perfectly and succinctly the attitude of the entire team when asked what excited her most about playing in the State Tournament. “Playing at the ‘X’. Being with my team,” and she added with a smile, “Winning state.”
The Spartans are led by leading scorers senior Iyla Ryskamp (42 Goals, 41 Assists, 83 points), freshman Zoe Lopez (24-26-50), and senior Kailey Niccum (21-22-43), and junior Celia Dahl at Goalie (21-3, 1.63 GAA, 0.920 save percentage).
