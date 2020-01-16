The Spartans (6-7-1) took on the Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato Dragons, who entered the contest as the thirteen ranked team in the state, on Friday night. This Wright Conference opponent came into the game with an outstanding record of 10-3-1 led by one of the best goalies in the state, Avery Stilwell. Orono came out firing on all cylinders as Mia Lopez scored 4:58 into the first period. Star sophomore forward, Iyla Ryskamp, split the defense and scored her fourth shorthand goal of the season a few minutes later.
The second period started fast with junior, Celia Whittington, tapping in a goal 1:48 into the stanza on a beautiful feed from Lopez. Almost one minute later, eighth grader Kaeli Koopman scored on a 2-1 by receiving a great pass from Ryskamp to make it 4-0. The theme of the night was captured in the third period as captain Molly Martini banged in a rebound on the power play just two minutes in. Ryskamp capitalized on the powerplay minutes later on a rocket from the half wall for the 18 goal of the season. Litchfield finally got on the board late in the third breaking up what would’ve been senior goalie, Anna Lisle’s fourth shutout of the year. But, the Spartans answered quickly as they scored their third power play goal of the game coming off the stick of Koopman again. The 7-1 victory propelled Orono up a few spots in the conference standings.
“It was a great team effort after a long holiday break. We had a great practice the day before and I had a great feeling coming into the game. It’s amazing what a team can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit,” a very happy Coach Fish said after the game.
The Spartans played a matinee game on Saturday against a section opponent and the number six ranked team in the state, Chisago Lakes. Before the game, the Wildcats honored one of their own as they welcomed gold medalist, Dani Burgen, back to the lineup. She competed for team USA in the 2020 U18 Women’s World Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia where they captured the gold medal in a 2-1 overtime thrilling win against Canada. Chisago Lakes jumped out to a 3-0 lead but the Spartans battled back and made it game. Senior captain, Sydney DeCubellis, ripped one from the blueline on the power play to cut the lead down to two. Junior forward, Gabby Norris, made a strong play on the wall and was rewarded with a 2 on 1 in which she buried top shelf with just a minute left in the second to make it 3-2 heading into the third period. This was a great battle back and forth between the two teams all day.
Midway through the third, UMD recruit, Jenna Lawry made it a two score advantage again for the Wildcats. But a few minutes later Celia Whittington answered scoring on a rebound to make it a one goal game again. Orono had a few chances to tie it but fell just short and lost the game 4-3.
“I was very proud of how our group played, we battled back from a three goal deficit, you just can’t put yourself in that big of a hole early on against a team with that type of star power. It’s a learning experience and hopefully we are playing our best hockey down the stretch here. But it was a great game and effort from both teams. Overall it was a successful weekend for us,” Coach Fish stated.
