The Orono girls basketball team entered the final week of conference play with a 10-6 conference record, 15-9 overall.
Orono hosted the Chanhassen Storm (12-4 in conference) on Wednesday, Feb. 23. In the first meeting of the year, Orono lost a tight battle 60-57.
On this night, it was a celebration of the senior class. Avery Kapsner, Grace Knooihuizen, Eliza Mckown, Kaila Youngs along with our senior managers, Aby Denneson, Sydney Heckmann and Megan Kauch, were celebrated for their contributions to the program over the past four years. Speeches by teammates on each senior’s behalf, along with memory books and gifts for college, made for a special night.
Once the game commenced, it took a while for either team to start hitting shots. The game was 6-5 in favor of Orono at the 12 minute mark. A three by Lauren Knudson put the Lady Spartans up by four with 10:35 to go. The Storm rattled off a 11-1 run behind the strong guard play of Callin Hake (Nebraska commit). A three-pointer and 1 of 2 free throws by Kayla Kallenbach cut the lead to two at 16-14 with 7:27 left in the half. Neither team was able to build any kind of momentum for the remainder of the half, going into the break tied at 23.
Kallenbach started the second half with five straight points. She had 14 on the night, leading the Spartans with 10 in the second half.
Chanhassen fought back, tying the game at 30 with 12 minutes on the clock. Chanhassen converted five straight on the offensive end before Estelle Atkinson made a short layup off an offensive rebound. Chanhassen had 17 offensive rebounds and some timely scores that proved too much for the Lady Spartans to overcome.
Down three with about five minutes remaining, Chan grabbed two consecutive offensive rebounds, finally scoring the third time to maintain their lead. The lead would go up to seven points until Kallenbach cut it to four again with her final three-point basket of the night at 41-37.
With under two minutes to go, Orono was forced to foul to stop the clock. Down 45-41, with 1:04 on the clock, Orono fouled a Chan player for bonus free throws. Unfortunately, after missing the front end of the bonus free throw, Orono was unable to corral the rebound, resulting in a jump ball, possession to Chanhassen.
With 57 seconds remaining, Orono was forced to foul again. Chan converted the first free throw to go up 46-41. Orono got the ball back, pushing the ball up court, with Grace Knooihuizen converting a layup to cut the lead to three at 46-43. Following another miss on the front of the bonus by Chanhassen, Orono went the length of the court. Kaila Youngs converted a short jumper on the inbounds play to cut the lead to one with 28.5 seconds on the clock. Forced to foul once again, Chanhassen made both free throws to go up 48-45. With under 20 seconds remaining, Orono was unable to score again. A last second shot bounced off the rim, resulting in a 48-45 loss.
With 17 offensive rebounds on the night, and effective secondary cuts, the Storm capitalized on the offensive end at crucial times in the game. Orono was led in scoring by Kayla Kallenbach with 14. Kaila Youngs added 11 points and 9 rebounds.
Orono followed that up by traveling to Chaska High School on Friday, Feb. 25 to play the conference leading Hawks (14-1, 22-3 overall) in the final game of the regular season.
Orono led early in the game but behind the strong play of Kennedy Sanders, the Hawks attacked the paint pushing their lead to 20-12 at the eight minute mark.
The Hawks also took advantage of their size, utilizing their post players for short layups or to effectively kick out of the post for outside shots. Orono worked hard to handle the scoring runs of Chaska. They went into the halftime break only down nine, 38-29.
Chaska pushed its lead to double digits in the second half. Although Orono had four players score in double figures, the trio of Kennedy Sanders, Mallory Heyer and Anna Lenzen were too much for the Lady Spartans. Orono lost 78-56.
Orono earned the third seed in Section 6AAA play. They will play Delano High School in the quarter final game in Orono on Wednesday, March 2. The section semi-final will take place on Saturday, March 5 followed by the final on Thursday, March 10.
