Orono girl shoops.jpg

Mya Moore plays defense for the Spartans against the Chaska Hawks. (Photo courtesy Frank Landis)

Orono girls basketball traveled to conference opponent, the St. Louis Park Orioles, on Jan. 10.

The Orioles came in with a 5-4 record versus non-conference opponents. Orono had a 4-4 record in non-conference and both teams were ready to begin conference play. St. Louis Park is led by Shantell Harden, a 6-1 wing committed to Minnesota State-Mankato in the fall, averaging 27 points per game. Harden’s ability to score at all three levels, as well as her aggression defensively, would prove a challenge for the Spartans.

