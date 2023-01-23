Orono girls basketball traveled to conference opponent, the St. Louis Park Orioles, on Jan. 10.
The Orioles came in with a 5-4 record versus non-conference opponents. Orono had a 4-4 record in non-conference and both teams were ready to begin conference play. St. Louis Park is led by Shantell Harden, a 6-1 wing committed to Minnesota State-Mankato in the fall, averaging 27 points per game. Harden’s ability to score at all three levels, as well as her aggression defensively, would prove a challenge for the Spartans.
Eight games in, Orono is led by guards Lauren Knudson (17 ppg), Mya Moore (15 ppg) and Kayla Kallenbach (12 ppg). Maggie Lundell has led the team in the post grabbing seven rebounds per game.
The game started out with the teams shooting 4-4, trading three-point baskets. Both teams played with good pace, attacking and kicking whenever possible. There were four lead changes in the first 10 minutes of the game. It wasn’t until seven minutes remaining in the first half that Orono was able to build a lead and extend it beyond five points. Mya Moore had a tremendous first half for Orono scoring 15 points followed by 9 from Kayla Kallenbach. Orono shot 50 percent from the floor, a scorching 53 percent from three in the first half. The Spartans went into the halftime break with a 43-32 lead.
Orono maintained a lead at 52-40 at the 13:30 mark. With Orono suddenly struggling to score consistently, the Orioles got aggressive on the defensive end and pushed the ball in transition. Jumping passes, showing adept anticipation skills, Shantell Harden made her mark on the defensive end. With nine steals in the game, her impact was felt on both ends of the court throughout but especially in the second half. At the 7:45 mark, St. Louis Park converted a layup off a steal to cut the lead to 52-45. Mya Moore answered quickly with a three point basket to extend the lead to 10. But two consecutive three’s by Harden and Kyra Hegdahl, two turnovers and a missed three by Orono tied the game at 55 with about five minutes to go. Although the momentum had shifted, Moore hit another three, one of five on the night, putting the Spartans ahead 58-55 with 3:30 to go. Harden made a play on a pass and converted a layup to cut the lead to 58-57.
Still in front, Orono was not able to convert their chances down the stretch. Following a missed three and turnover, the Orioles took advantage of a double team by Orono and found point guard, Evie Schmitz, open at the top of the key for a three. She converted putting them ahead 58-60 with less than two minutes remaining. With 1:30 left, Evie Kompelien found Kayla Kallenbach off an inbounds play to tie the game at 60. Once again though, Harden exerted herself on defense and jumped a pass on the ensuing Orono possession, sprinting for a layup to put them up 62-60 with 44 seconds to go.
With time on the clock to try to tie it up, Orono was not able to convert on their next possession, forcing them to foul to try to get the ball back. Kyra Kegdahl converted both free throws handing the Spartans a tough loss 64-60.
The Spartans shot very well in the first half. But, their shooting fell off in the second half going around 25% percent overall, 15 percent from three. Coupled with too many turnovers, St. Louis Park took advantage of every opportunity to squeak out the win.
Mya Moore led the team with 21 points, shooting 5 for 8 from 3. Lauren Knudson added 11 points, playing playmaker this night with 7 assists. Kayla Kallenbach had 11 points with some nice drives to the basket. Maggie Lundell led with 7 rebounds and Evie Kompelien had a solid all around game. Scoring – Moore 21, Kallenbach 11, Knudson 11, Kompelien 6, Watkins 6, Pearce 3, Lundell 2. Rebounds – Lundell 7. Assists – Knudson 7
Orono followed that up by traveling to Chaska High School on Friday, Jan. 13 for its first of two conference games this season. The Chaska Hawks are ranked No. 3 in 4A and have been a powerhouse in the metro for the past five years. Led by a spectacular talent in point guard, Kennedy Sanders, headed to Colorado next year, Orono would need to play their best overall game in order to compete. The Hawks at 10-1 on the season, losing only to St. Michael-Albertville, had solid guard play as well as a steady post presence.
Chaska’s guards have size and play aggressively on both ends of the floor. Great man to man defense and solid help by Chaska, forced Orono to be patient at times but also required aggression on the offensive end in order to create opportunities for the Spartan scorers.
Chaska started the scoring with Anna Lenzen converting 1 of 2 free throws off of a strong move to the basket. Following a turnover by Orono, Chaska went to their post and converted a drop step move for a 3-0 lead. On Orono’s next offensive possession, Kayla Kallenbach took a pass on the wing and converted a nice 3. Unfortunately, she came down on the foot of a Chaska defender, spraining her ankle and ending her night 90 seconds into the game. It would be a tough blow for the Spartans.
At around the 15 minute mark, Lauren Knudson started the scoring again going 2-2 on free throws following a foul by Kennedy Sanders. Sanders would get two fouls early in the first half requiring her to sit out more than usual. Orono was able to take advantage of her absence, keeping the game close. At the 10 minute mark, Orono went up 11-10 on a basket by Rae Pearce off an offensive rebound by Evie Kompelien. The teams traded baskets until the 4:30 mark when Mya Moore made a good drive and finish to put the Spartans up 19-16, forcing the Hawks to take a timeout.
As would be the case for the remainder of the game though, Sanders exerted her presence, making a steal and scoring the next four points. Chaska’s post player then followed with a basket to lead 22-19. Mya Moore was able to tie the score one more time at 22 with a 3 point basket. Chaska closed out the half going 4-4 from the free throw line leading at halftime 26-22.
Lauren Knudson and Mya Moore were aggressive in attacking the Chaska defense all game. Pressley Watkins was also active in trying to get to the basket, but the Chaska defense made everything difficult. Maggie Lundell played a key role in the game cleaning up the glass for the Spartans. Lundell ended the game with 12 rebounds.
The 2nd half started with a transition 3 by Lauren Knudson cutting the lead to 26-25. Baskets by Knudson and Moore kept it a one point game until the 13:45 mark when Kennedy Sanders came alive. Following an offensive putback by Anna Lenzen, it was all Sanders over the next 8 minutes. Chaska went on a 21-9 run with Sanders scoring 18 points and assisting on the other basket to push the lead to 53-38. With Orono unable to convert on the offensive end consistently, Sanders pushed the pace, finding lanes, open 3’s and creating for teammates. Orono’s loss of Kallenbach, their 3rd leading scorer and playmaker, was evident during the stretch. Orono continued to compete the last 5 minutes, outscoring Chaska 11-8. Chaska won the game 61-49.
Following the game, Orono co-captain Lauren Knudson expressed her disappointment in the injury to co-captain Kayla Kallenbach. As the only two seniors on the squad, having played together since kindergarten, the two guards rely on each other, always knowing where the other is on the court. Knudson said “there’s no one I’d rather play with on the basketball court. We will miss her scoring, defense and smart play. Hopefully she recovers quickly and we can finish out the season together. Until then, I know the younger kids will step up and contribute.”
Lauren Knudson and Kennedy Sanders battled the entire game. Knudson ended with 18 points. Sanders had 24 with 20 coming in the 2nd half. Mya Moore added 16 points. Maggie Lundell added 12 rebounds.
For the game, Orono shot 40 percent from the floor. But the combination of too many turnovers and giving up offensive rebounds could not be overcome against a solid Chaska team.
