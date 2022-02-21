The Orono girls basketball team hosted conference foe Benilde-St. Margaret on Tuesday, Feb. 8 for their second conference meeting of the season.
In the first conference game, Orono was defeated 64-45. Benilde is led by Olivia Olson, a 6-2 long, athletic, positionless phenom averaging 22 points per game. They also boast a skilled and athletic point guard in Kendall McGee, averaging 16 ppg.
Neither team was able to gain its offensive footing in the first six minutes of the game, the score being 8-8 at that point. But, Olson and Benilde’s pick-n roll play got rolling enroute to a 14-0 run over the next six minutes.
Orono struggled to score the basketball but a 3-point basket by Kayla Kallenbach at 5:30 cut Benilde’s lead to 22-11. That spurred a 12-0 run by Orono going into the halftime break. Two 3-point baskets by Kallenbach, along with scores by Kaila Youngs, Lauren Knudson and Mya Moore, put the Lady Spartans in the locker room only trailing 23-20.
In the second half, Benilde quickly went on a 4-0 run behind missed baskets and turnovers by Orono. But following a quick timeout by Coach Bjorgaard, the Lady Spartans got back on track with another 3-point basket from Kallenbach.
Strong play under the basket by Grace Knooihuizen, including six points and a great hustle play to corral a loose ball and convert the layup, kept the Orono girls close at 35-32 with 13 minutes remaining. But Olson put her stamp on the game over the next five minutes. A 3-point basket, turnaround jump shot, and a handful of assists extended Benilde’s lead to 51-38 with 3:40 remaining.
Although Kayla Kallenbach had a stellar shooting night going 5-9 from 3-point range, Orono was not able to close the gap and lost the game 60-48. Kallenbach led Orono with 15 points followed by eight from Grace Knooihuizen and Kaila Youngs.
The Orono girls basketball team traveled to St. Louis Park High School on Friday, Feb. 11 for its second conference game of the season against the St. Louis Park Orioles. In its first meeting, Orono won in an overtime thriller 70-69. Eliza Mckown hit two free throws with 1.2 seconds on the clock to win the game.
St. Louis Park started the game up 5-0. Grace Knooihuizen got the Spartan scoring started on a nice pocket pass from Kaila Youngs. Orono gained its first lead of the game on a 3-point basket by Eliza Mckown with 11:42 to play in the first half. Although the lead hung around 5-6 points during the first half, Orono was in control. Kaila Youngs had a strong first half scoring 7 of her 16 points. The Lady Spartans went into halftime up 31-26.
Orono played very well coming out of the halftime break, building a 42-26 lead with 12:35 to go. Behind five points from Mya Moore, as well as four points from Evie Kompelien and a couple of assists, the lead was extended to 48-28 at the 10:15 mark.
Orono moved the ball very well on offense, outscoring the Orioles 43-15, eventually winning the game 74-41. Mya Moore led the Spartans in the second half with 10 of her 15 points. Lauren Knudson scored nine of her game high 17 points during the 2nd half rout. Kaila Youngs added 16 points on the night. Orono controlled the glass, out rebounding St. Louis Park 46-31, behind 13 rebounds from Kaila Youngs and Grace Knooihuizen with 10.
The Lady Spartans hosted Waconia, in a much anticipated rematch on Tuesday at home. They then travel to Robbinsdale Cooper High School on Friday, Feb. 18 for their final meeting of the year.
