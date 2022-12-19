Orono girls basketball entered its third week of game play with a 2-1 record, averaging 66 points per game and beginning to show a consistent and entertaining style of play.
An up-tempo approach, good ball movement and solid outside shooting was the key to their offense. On the defensive end, a combination of full court pressure and an improving man-to-man defense allowed the team to utilize its speed.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Orono girls basketball team hosted the Fridley Tigers. Fridley played a zone on the defensive end from the outset of the game. Although it definitely slowed the game in the half court, Orono was still able to get its transition offense going via the full court press and by pushing the ball up the court at every opportunity.
For the first six minutes of the game, the teams traded the lead. Down four at the 13 minute mark, Orono finally began to string some baskets together starting with a three-pointer by Kayla Kallenbach.
At the 12:24 mark, Orono took its first lead at 12-10 on a three-point basket by Mya Moore. Over the next three minutes, Orono finally got rolling, outscoring the Tigers 14-0.
The full court press forced a number of turnovers. Moore was spectacular on the press, roaming the open court to pick off passes and push the ball in transition.
By the four minute mark, Orono had stretched its lead to 20 points behind nine points from Kayla Kallenbach and seven points from Moore and Pressley Watkins. Orono went into the halftime break with a 43-24 lead.
In the second half, Orono continued to pressure the ball, leading to 22 turnovers on the night by Fridley. With nine minutes remaining in the game, the lead had ballooned to nearly 30 at 67-36. At the 7:18 mark, sophomore Sophie Staloch was fouled in the act of shooting near the top of the key. She made the three-point shot, followed by the free throw. It was the first four point play of the season. Orono eventually won the game 83-52.
For the game, Orono shot over 40 percent from the floor, including 49 percent from three-point range.
The girls shared the ball very well recording 26 assists on 29 made baskets. Kallenbach had a career night, exploding for five three-pointers, totaling 26 points, four rebounds and five assists. Moore added 17 points, six rebounds and five steals. Lauren Knudson posted 17 points to go with seven assists. Nearly breaking double digits, Pressley Watkins and Jada Abed each added nine points a piece. Evie Kompelien and Raelynn Pearce did a nice job rebounding. It was a dominant performance by the Lady Spartans on both ends of the floor. Brandi Washington led Fridley with 21 points and five assists. Scoring – Kallenbach 26, Knudson 17, Moore 17, Abed 9, Watkins 9, Staloch 4, Atkinson 3, Kompelien 2, Lundell 2; Rebounds – Moore 6, Pearce 6, Kompelien 5; Assists – Knudson 7, Kallenbach 5, Moore 5; Steals - Moore 5.
Orono traveled to Minnehaha Academy on Thursday, Dec. 8 for a non-conference game. The teams were scheduled to play one another in the Hamline Pat Patterson Tournament on Thanksgiving weekend. The game had been postponed due to health issues within the Red Raider team. Minnehaha is a highly rated 2A school, ranked No. 2 in preseason polls. The Redhawks are led by guard Addi Mack, a highly touted point guard, averaging 20+ ppg.
Both teams played at a high pace, pushing the ball up court. The game was tight throughout. Lauren Knudson started the scoring for Orono with 6 straight points. But Minnehaha was scoring easily in transition, leading 11-8 at the 14 minute mark. With 4:15 to go in the first half, Orono tied the game at 17. The Lady Spartans were getting good looks at the basket but struggled to convert throughout the first half, shooting less than 25 percent from the floor. Each time Orono had the opportunity to close the gap or take the lead, it seemed the ball just bounced off the rim. At half, Minnehaha led 28-22.
Coming out of the break, Minnehaha hit a three pointer and a free throw before Evie Kompelien started the scoring with a three pointer on the wing at 16:36. That started a 7-0 run over the next two minutes, cutting the Minnehaha lead to three at 32-29. But with every Orono run, Minnehaha answered. A quick 6-0 burst powered by Addi Mack, pushed the lead to 38-29 once again at the 12 minute mark.
Over the next two minutes, Orono went on a 10-2 run. Pressley Watkins hit two free throws. Moore converted a fast break layup off a Lauren Knudson steal. Three’s by Kallenbach and Moore, assisted by each other, brought the Lady Spartans within one at 40-39 with 9:40 remaining. But Minnehaha answered with baskets by Addi Mack, Amina Allen and Ava Cupito.
The teams battled on both ends of the floor. Throughout the game, the Redhawks were able to score more consistently. Although the Lady Spartans shot better in the second half, finally shooting 40 percent from two-point range, their inability to convert from deep, really haunted them on this night. Orono shot 5 for 25 from three throughout the game, well below its season average.
Keeping the game within 3-5 points until three minutes remaining, a couple of turnovers and missed shots resulted in the lead extending to nine points at 54-45. Minnehaha converted their free throws in the last few minutes to hold off the Lady Spartans. Orono lost 56-47.
For the game, Orono shot 5 of 25 from three, well below its season average. Additionally, its overall shooting percentage of 28 percent was definitely not high enough to win a close game. Still, on a positive note, ball movement remained solid with 16 assists on 17 makes.
Lauren Knudson led the team with 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. Moore played a strong game as well with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals. Kallenbach added 9 points and 3 assists. Maggie Lundell grabbed 10 rebounds with Pressley Watkins adding 6.
Orono will have a week off and return to action on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Willmar High School. They will host section rival Holy Angels at home on Thursday, Dec. 22 before the holiday break. Scoring – Knudson 14, Moore 14, Kallenbach 9, Watkins 5, Kompelien 3, Lundell 2; Rebounds – Lundell 10, Knudson 7, Watkins 6; Assists – Knudson 5, Kompelien 5; Steals - Moore 4, Knudson 3
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.