Kayla Kallenbach gets a shot off for the Orono Spartans. (Submitted photo)

Orono girls basketball entered its third week of game play with a 2-1 record, averaging 66 points per game and beginning to show a consistent and entertaining style of play.

An up-tempo approach, good ball movement and solid outside shooting was the key to their offense. On the defensive end, a combination of full court pressure and an improving man-to-man defense allowed the team to utilize its speed.

