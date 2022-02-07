The Orono girls basketball team’s season is well underway and deep into West Metro Conference play.
The program includes varsity, junior varsity and B squad this year. The West Metro Conference presents a new challenge for the team, playing a competitive 4A schedule. The conference schedule and a non-conference schedule including Holy Angels, a section opponent, should prepare the team for postseason play.
Following this week of play, Orono is 11-6 overall, 6-3 in conference. The Spartans returned six players from last year’s team.
Coach Bjorgaard’s concern starting the season, and the great unknown, is how would the younger players develop to fill out this year’s rotation? Led by veterans Lauren Knudson, Kaila Youngs, Kayla Kallenbach, Eliza McKown, Grace Knooihuizen and Avery Kapsner (injured), the varsity team has gained depth in its rotation with newcomers Estelle Atkinson, Evie Kompelien and Mya Moore. Maggie Lundell and Raelynn Pearce have also gained some valuable varsity experience this season. Lauren Knudson leads the team in scoring at 16 points per game, as well as being second in assists. Kaila Youngs is scoring 13 points per game and leading the team in rebounds and blocks. Kayla Kallenbach is scoring nine points per game while leading the team in assists. With solid contributions from all players, the team’s goal is to compete in their new conference, gain experience and return to the section final with a chance to make a state tournament appearance.
Entering the third week of conference play, Orono came in with a 5-2 record, losing only to Benilde-St. Margarets and a close one to Chanhassen.
On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Chaska Hawks came to Orono for their first of two meetings. Chaska is the defending Class 4A champion led by the stellar play of Kennedy Sanders (Colorado commit, 19 ppg) and Mallory Heyer (Minnesota commit, 20 ppg).
After a very slow, disjointed start on the offensive end, Orono was down 8-0 at the 14:30 mark. After a timeout by coach Bjorgaard to regroup, Kaila Youngs started the scoring with a wing three. Mya Moore sparked the offense with a five-point run into the 10-minute mark to close the gap 12-8.
But Chaska scored in bunches, making an 11-0 run to go ahead 24-13 with 5:30 to go in the half. Orono did not fold, coming back behind a three-point play and three-point basket by Lauren Knudson to cut the lead to 24-19. Following some back and forth play, Orono finished the half on a 10-2 run with buckets from Youngs, McKown, Knudson and a nice layup at the buzzer by Grace Knooihuizen to go into halftime only down 2 at 36-34.
In the second half, Orono continued to show its resiliency by withstanding the runs of Chaska. Chaska dominated the first five minutes of the half, gaining its largest lead of the game at 49-36 on a 13-0 run. The length and rebounding strength of Chaska was a challenge throughout the game. But Orono continued to battle, making a 10-0 run of its own, cutting the lead to 55-49 at the 5:25 mark. That was as close as Orono could get though, eventually being forced to foul, and losing with a final score of 66-56.
Although the ending was not what our Orono girls had hoped for, every member of the team contributed, playing hard until the end to compete against a very formidable Chaska squad.
The Orono girls basketball team hosted Bloomington Jefferson High School on Friday, Jan. 28 for its second meeting of the year. In its first conference competition, Orono won easily 78-40.
Coming off a competitive loss to Chaska, the Spartans looked to build on their solid overall play and maintain a level of intensity on both ends of the floor. Orono did just that, building an early double digit lead.
Getting up by as much as 32-7 in the first half, the Spartans rolled to an easy win by the score of 75-50. Orono was led by Lauren Knudson and Kayla Kallenbach. Knudson had 17 on the night. Kallenbach hit four three-pointers to tally 16 points. Mya Moore had an efficient shooting night going 3-4, with three, three-point baskets, to total 11 points. Grace Knooihuizen had a strong overall game scoring eight points and adding five rebounds.
