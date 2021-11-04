The Orono girls swim and dive team kept cruising last week with a dual meet win against Waconia and a runner-up finish at the Class A True Team State meet.
The Spartans started off with an impressive 122-64 win against the Wildcats on Tuesday, taking first place in seven of the nine individual events and one of the three relay events.
Placing first for the Spartans were Graycin Andreen in the 200 free (1:59.99), Hailey Ball in the 200 individual medley (2:21.40), Skye Thalhuber in the 50 free (26.28), Elle Davis in the 100 free (57.90), Mallory Knutson in the 500 free (5:38.30), and Addie Thalhuber in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.23). Makena Rasmussen took first place in diving with a new pool record score of 255.55. The win in Waconia moved the Spartans conference record to an impressive 8-0.
On Thursday, the swimmers and divers traveled to the University of Minnesota for the team’s first ever appearance at the True Team State Meet.
The Spartans qualified for the meet with by winning the Section 3A True Team Meet the previous weekend. In a format where all of a team’s four entries per event score, the Spartans depth shined through, leading them to a runner-up finish in the meet with 1,963 points, roughly 340 points behind champion Visitation and 310 points ahead of third place Delano.
The Spartans had several top 8 finishers, led by Makena Rasmussen (2nd) and Sophia Capece (3rd) in diving. Eighth grader Graycin Andreen placed 5th in the 200 free and 8th in the 500 free. Junior Addie Thalhuber placed 6th in the 200 IM and 5th in the 500 free, Junior Skye Thalhuber placed 4th in the 100 breaststroke and Junior Hailey Ball placed 7th in the 200 IM. The Spartan top relays placed 9th in the 200 Medley Relay, 7th in the 200 Free Relay, and 3rd in the 400 Free Relay
“The girls really came to compete tonight,” head coach Mark Sequin said. “With it being a 7 p.m. start, MEA, and the fifth meet in 10 days, there were a lot of easy excuses not to be motivated for this meet. The girls really rallied around each other and put on a historic performance for the program.”
