Coming off a big win over rival Holy Angels and climbing into the class 4A AP rankings at No. 10 for the first time this year, Orono came into Friday nights game with a lot of confidence.
The early part of this football season has a familiar pattern to it for Orono.
Play larger 5A schools or a ranked team and face a top running back in Minnesota. Friday night was more of the same as the Waconia Wildcats came to town on a beautiful September evening and the Orono fans showed up to pack Pesonen stadium.
The Wildcats scored the only touchdown of the first half when their top runner, Max McEnelly, ran it in from four yards out in the first quarter.
This score came after a scary moment when senior do everything player Sam Swenson went down for several minutes. Swenson is a tremendous two-way player for the Spartans and coach McPherson talked about the game and his senior captain.
“Friday, we faced another 5A school in Waconia and I thought our players showed great heart after losing our senior captain early in the game to a leg injury,” McPherson said. “It is always tough to lose a senior captain at any point in the game but losing him on the first defensive play was a lot for our players to see. I’m proud of the players for facing that adversity and playing hard the entire game.”
Defenses dominated the rest of the first half as both teams struggled to move the ball. The Wildcats took a 7-0 lead into halftime.
Waconia scored on their first possession of the second half and built a 14-0 lead.
Orono was unable to find much running room all night. Aiden Mueller carried it 19 times for 70 yards with his longest run just 13 yards.
With the Spartans playing from behind, they opened up the passing game and quarterback Charlie Kraus put up 160 yards through the air with a touchdown. He utilized five different receivers and completed 19 of 29 passes with Victor Ruhland his favorite target. Ruhland had 8 catches for 74 yards.
Waconia stretched the lead to 21-0 late in the third quarter on another McEnelly run.
The Orono defense, keeping true to their early season persona, made him work for every yard. Bradley Walker led the team with 11 tackles, Nash Tichy, Oliver Stevenson, and Gage Kracht had nine. Charlie Brophy and Eli McKown had eight, Mason Pankonin and Logan Schleeter had seven.
McPherson gave his perspective after the game, “This team continues to fight each week against some really good opponents, and I love the toughness our players have. We continue to get better each week. Our seniors are great leaders and continue to guide our younger players on Friday nights. Our motto of ONE really shines through with this team.”
Kraus found Muller on a 10-yard pass in the fourth quarter and freshman kicker, Lachlan Hoffman, hit the extra point to close out the scoring.
Orono falls to 1-2 on the season and faces another 5A school in Chanhassen this coming Friday. The Storm have put together a good start to their season at 2-1 with a balanced offense and a defense that has surrendered just 19 points.
Coach McPherson looked ahead to the matchup, “We go on the road this week to face Chanhassen and the last time we played them in 2019 it came down to a last-minute field goal to decide the game. It will be another battle and we look forward to facing the challenge head on.”
