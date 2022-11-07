The last two weeks have been a whirlwind for Orono football.
The Spartans have won four games in a stretch of 15 days, the last two of which advanced Orono to the Section 6AAAA championship game.
Orono began its section run playing the Big Lake Hornets on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at home. The game got off to a fast start with Orono’s defense coming out strong and stopping Big Lake on the first three plays, forcing the Hornets to punt from deep in their own territory.
Orono got the ball on its own 49-yard line, and on the first offensive play Nash Tichy took a reception from Charlie Kraus 51-yards for the first score of the night. Orono’s defense again came up big on the next series, blocking the punt. The Spartans’ second play of the game again resulted in a touchdown pass, this time from Kraus to Jack Kramer. After only four minutes of play, Orono led 14–0.
Orono ran the ball well, and Victor Ruhland scored the next two touchdowns on the ground. The defense then blocked a punt in the end zone, where Mason Pankonin scored his first touchdown of the year. On the final drive of the half, Kraus hit Logan Chappell on a 24-yard pass to give Orono a 42–0 lead. The game ended with a score of 42–14, and Coach McPherson was happy with the team’s first playoff win of 2022.
“Our players came out tonight and played a great game,” he said. “Playoff football is fun, and anyone can win on any given night, so we wanted to jump on Big Lake early and try to set the tone for the game. I continue to be proud of this team and how they improve each week.”
After the win against Big Lake, Orono traveled to Princeton for a section semifinal game.
Saturday was a beautiful day for football. Everything about the day said playoff football in Minnesota — weather, grass field, small town, and two teams that battled for the section championship last year.
The Tigers came out strong and scored on their first possession, but led only 6–0 due to a mishandled PAT snap. Orono answered on the next possession when Charlie Kraus hit Brady McPherson for a 12-yard touchdown pass and Franklin Schwendimann added the extra point to put Orono on top 7–6.
The Spartan defense held strong the next series and got the ball back for the offense. On an eight-play drive, Orono scored again with an amazing, outstretched catch in the end zone by Nash Tichy from Kraus.
Orono’s defense stayed strong the remainder of the half, with Joey Greenagel and Roman Licursi each getting an interception. Orono held a 14–6 lead going into halftime.
The second half proved to be nailbiter that came down to the last play of the game. Princeton continued to battle on each drive, and Orono’s defense held strong. Mason Pankonin came up
big early in the third quarter with another Spartan interception, and gave the ball to the offense.
Three plays later Victor Ruhland scored on a five-yard touchdown run that gave Orono a 21–6 lead early in the third quarter.
Princeton did not back down and put up the next three scores. A combination of converting one two–point conversion and missing the other two put Princeton ahead 26–21 with less than 5 five minutes left in the game.
Orono took the ball to try to put together a winning drive. 12 plays later, Ruhland scored on a four-yard run, putting Orono ahead 27–26.
Coach McPherson decided to go for two, and Greenagel powered his way into the end zone to give Orono a 29–26 lead with 1:30 left on the clock.
It wouldn’t be playoff football without some excitement at the end of the game, and Princeton did everything it could to come back. The Tigers started a drive on their own 24-yard line and completed a few passes to get within 12 yards of the goal line.
With 0:20 left on the clock and facing 4th and 2, Coach McPherson called a timeout for the Spartans. “I wanted to make sure our guys knew this would probably be the last play of the game because they had no timeouts left. Our players had given everything they had, but I knew they would give one last effort to win this game. Our defense made a great play to stop them, and I’m so proud of their effort all day.”
Greenagel knocked down the final pass to give the Spartans the win.
The Spartans will host the Zimmerman Thunder on Friday, Nov. 4 at Pesonen Stadium in Orono in the section finals.
Coach McPherson talked about having the opportunity to play for a section championship. “Playoff football is a great experience for our players and I’m happy for them that they get a chance to play for a championship on Friday. It is a blessing each time you play in this game because it isn’t every day that you get this opportunity. I know our players will be ready for the challenge and I’m so proud of all the hard work they have put in over the last year to make it to this point.”
