10-29-22 - OHS Boys Varsity Football vs Princeton (Semis Sectional)

Victor Ruhland dives in for an Orono touchdown. (Photos courtesy Frank Landis)

 Frank Landis

The last two weeks have been a whirlwind for Orono football.

The Spartans have won four games in a stretch of 15 days, the last two of which advanced Orono to the Section 6AAAA championship game.

