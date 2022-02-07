The Orono boys swim and dive team had another great week starting with a win against Benilde-St. Margaret (BSM) by a score of 101-82.
The Spartans started the meet taking first in the 200 Medley Relay. with the team of Walter Royal, Kaden Starcznski, Owen Gagne and Simon Vinton swam a time of 1:46.65.
Benilde’s 200 free relay team narrowly out-touched the Spartans for first place with a time of 1:37.16. The Orono team of Eli Fish, Riley Jeremiason, Peter Nicklow and John Fort took second in the event with a 1:37.90.
The Spartans also took second place in the 400 free relay with the team of Starcznski, Jeremiason, Fish and Gagne (3:35.02) getting edged by Benilde by just over two-tenths of a second.
Orono had several individual event winners including Gagne in the 200 individual medley (2:10.27) and 500 free (5:16.17), Starcznski in the 100 free (52.81), and Fish in the 100 back (1:02.06).
Second place finishers included Mitchell Volk in the 200 free (2:11.07), Starcnzski in the 50 free (24.27), John Fort in the 100 back (1:02.17), and Walter Royal in the 500 free (5:16.25) and 100 breast (1:04.92).
Nick Fogle took first in the 1 meter diving (247.20 points), with Gideon Fish taking second (183.15 points) and Bjorn Jaenchen taking third (156.85 points).
Benilde-St. Margaret’s top swimmers included Ryan Long, winning the 200 free (1:58.40) and the 100 fly (57.90), Lucas Wurst who won the 50 free (24.07) and Joey Sandhoefner who took first in the 100 breast (1:04.75.)
Mound Westonka won the JV 200 free relay with the team of Eren Alemdar, Sean Dolder, Bryce Helms and Wyatt Helms with a time of 1:56.59. (due to MSCHSL co-op rules, combined with their small team size, Westonka is relegated to swimming JV at Metro West conference dual meets).
The Spartans competed at the True Team Class A State meet on Saturday at the U of M with 11 other teams. Orono took ninth place with 1,232.5 points, with Breck-Blake taking first with 2,375 points.
The team of Kaden Starcznski, Owen Gagne, Walter Royal and Eli Fish took eighth place in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:42.92. The team of Riley Jeremiason, Gagne, Starcnzski and Fort took ninth place in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:29.58.
In the individual events, Walter Royal took fourth place in the 100 fly (55.12), and sixth place in the 200 free, dropping over two seconds for a time of 1:48.84. Kaden Starcznski took fifth place in the 200 individual medley (2:04.69) and sixth place in the 500 free (4:59.90), taking over 11 seconds off his seed time.
Owen Gagne took 12th in the 100 fly, dropping over two seconds for a 55.82. Gagne also took seventh place in the 100 breast (1:02.56). John Fort placed ninth place in the 50 free (23.08) and 11th in the 100 free (51.46). Other notable time drops included Eli Fish and Riley Jeremiason in the 500 free, both shaving off over five seconds with times of 5:22.52 and 5:26.80, respectively. In 1 meter diving, Gideon Fish took 11th place, scoring 289.40 points.
The boys also had an impressive win over Robbinsdale Cooper the following week. Official results were not available when this article went to press. This week Orono has two home meets against Simley and New Prague.
