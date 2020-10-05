The Orono Girls Swim and Dive team battled hard until the bitter end against Mound Westonka Holy Family on Thursday, Sept. 10. The final score of the night was 97-86, and MWHF came away with the victory. Although the Spartans didn’t win, there were plenty of personal bests for many of the girls, including several rookie seventh graders Celia Howard, seventh grader, won the JV 100 Free with a 1:04.98, a -2.89 second improvement off of her best time. Fellow seventh grader Katherine Springmeyer made her OGSD debut in the JV 100 Back, finishing in 1:19.90, a -7.81 second drop. Seventh grade newcomer to Orono, Lola Schottler, swam a personal best of 6:33:90 in the 500 Freestyle. Other successes in JV events included eighth grader Reilly Anderson who won the JV 200 IM with a letter-qualifying best time of 2:35.53.
Freshman Brooklynn Wilson won the JV 100 Breast with a 1:27.14, a -1.65 second improvement. Junior Izzy Holzschuh won the JV 100 Fly in 1:15.04. Freshman Ella Johnson led off one of the Varsity 200 Free relays in 27.19, which is a best time by -1.56 seconds, and a letter-qualifying time. In the diving portion of the night, the divers dove uncontested giving the Spartans a needed boost.
The Orono Spartans Girls Dive Team started out strong this season. At the Sept. 3 Delano meet Brigitte Albertsen (12) placed ninth with a score of 115.30, Sophia Capece (11) placed second with a score of 213.15 and Makena Rasmussen (11) placed first with a score of 224.4. Orono swept first, second and third at the Mound meet. Callie Brown (8) scored 113.3 for third place, Capece captured second with a 218.4 and Rasmussen took first with a 235.55. A highlight towards the end of the meet was the Varsity 100 Breast, with Sophomore twins Skye and Addie Thalhuber finishing first and second in 1:12.45 and 1:12.69, respectively.
On Saturday, Sept. 12 the team held a mock meet at their school to prepare for hosting upcoming home meets. The Varsity team took on the JV team in a friendly competition. Although the JV swam several best times, they succumbed to their Varsity peers.
