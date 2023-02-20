The Orono boys basketball team (ranked No. 5AAA) had another busy three-game week, traveling to Chaska and hosting Hermantown and Chanhassen.
After a mid-season slump, the Spartans made a strong statement with three solid wins, extending their winning streak to five. They are now 15-5 on the year.
On Feb. 7, Orono battled conference foe Chaska who had swept the series a year ago. Over the first eight minutes, the Spartans were dominant, building an 18-2 lead. The first Spartan points came on two free throws from sophomore Brady Wooley and a baseline reverse score from senior Isaiah Hagen. Soon thereafter, sophomore Nolan Groves stretched the lead with a trio of three pointers.
Chaska remained cold from the field until deep in the first half and the Spartans went to the locker room with a 10-point cushion, 34-24.
The Hawks came out firing in the second half, cutting the Spartan lead to one before senior Grant Gunderson knocked down a deep three to make the score 37-33. Orono benefited from some gritty play throughout the game from Hagen and senior Zach Close. A Kyle Kallenbach steal and fast break assist to Gunderson built another 10-point Orono lead. Chaska responded with their own run, closing the gap to 59-55 with four minutes remaining, before another Kallenbach steal shifted the momentum for good. Close had two huge buckets – a deep wing triple and a reverse finish – and four late free throws from Gunderson sealed the Hawks fate. The final score was Orono 74 – Chaska 64.
The Spartans got very balanced scoring with four players in double figures - Hagen at 18, Groves 17, Kallenbach 13 and Gunderson 11. Groves added 11 points to notch an impressive double-double. Close added 7 points and Wooley and junior Riley Nelson each added 4. Kallenbach and Gunderson combined for 16 assists. Groves added 4 dimes, with Close and Nelson each credited with 3.
On Feb. 9, the Spartans hosted the Hermantown Hawks, ranked No. 15 AAA, in a non-conference game that had moved from December due to an early season snow storm. A special ceremony
preceded the game to honor Hagen who just two games earlier had achieved the 1,000 career points milestone. And a few minutes later, a pass on the opening tip from Gunderson to Hagen opened the scoring. The Spartans accelerated to a 8-3 lead before the visiting Hawks settled down and found some room in the lane and from deep. With three minutes in the first half, Hermantown led 25-24. The Spartans closed on a 12-4 run to lead by seven at the break.
These two teams traded punches early in the second half, and the aggressive Hawks tied the Spartans with 12 minutes left in the game and were within one at the five minute mark. The senior leadership, balance and depth was the difference down the stretch as the Spartans took control of the tempo, got to the line and turned over the Hawks when it mattered most. The Spartan lead grew to 16 at the final buzzer. Spartans 76, Hawks 60.
Coach Barry Wohler commented after the game, “I was really pleased with our half-court defense tonight. The guys really communicated well on the switches. Grant Gunderson made so many plays for us tonight on both ends of the floor.”
Hagen led all scorers with 23 points, adding four assists and three rebounds. Gunderson delivered an efficient performance, scoring 17 on 8-10 shooting to go with 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Groves hustled to a 14 point, 5 rebound, 5 assist performance. Close scored 10 points to go with 6 rebounds and 2 steals. Wooley did a little of everything with 4 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks.
Nelson and Kallenbach each notched four points and Jhett Leibfried scored on a mid-lane jumper in the first half.
Riley Nelson served up the following in a post-game interview, “Hermantown was a good team with a great player in No. 0. Limiting him was a key to our win”.
On Feb. 10, the Spartans hosted the Chanhassen Storm, looking to avenge an earlier 93-90 loss to the conference rival. Chanhassen opened the scoring with a three, followed by a tough baseline finish for Groves. Two deep triples from Hagen, some Gunderson scores at the rim and a post-up turnaround from Wooley opened an early 21-11 advantage before the Storm closed the gap with 9-0 run. Kallenbach helped the Spartans cling to a small lead with some midrange makes. A Gunderson steal and heave to Kallenbach for a fast-break two built a seven point lead for the home squad, pressing the visitors into a quick timeout. As the half came to a close, the Spartans led 32-26.
The second half opened on a three-pointer from Chanhassen and some tough buckets from star junior Maxwell Woods, who cut the Spartan lead to two on a pair of free throws with 15 minutes remaining.
In a matter of minutes, the Spartans went on a nice run. A Kallenbach three and a coast to coast bucket from Gunderson extended the Orono lead and when Nelson knocked down a three from the right wing, Orono was in control 51-37. A deep three from Hagen on an assist from Nelson gave Orono it’s biggest lead at 56-40. Woods carried the Storm back with drives and deep threes, eventually cutting the Spartan lead to five, but a back door cut from Groves and layup put Orono on top by seven with under a minute to play. Orono held on for the victory 78-68. Five Spartans scored in double figures – Hagen 22, Kallenbach 14, Groves 14, Gunderson 10 and Wooley 10. Nelson added 8. Gunderson notched a double-double with 13 assists and added 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Hagen added 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals. Wooley logged another strong effort with 6 rebounds, 5 assists and a block. Kallenbach added 5 assists and 2 steals. Groves hauled down 6 rebounds and notched an assist.
Following the game, Kyle Kallenbach shared, “It was a very big win, they were sitting near the top of the conference standings and it was great to avenge our loss to them from earlier in the year”. He also reflected on the team’s culture, “Every game and practice is so fun with this group of guys and coaches. No matter how well you are playing that day, they will always be encouraging and supportive”. Riley Nelson added, the energy has been great after getting over our massive streak of away games. We now end the season with five of our last six games at home, traveling only to Waconia.”
The Spartans host New Prague on Valentine’s Day and travel to Waconia on Feb. 16. Their remaining home games are Feb. 21 versus Bloomington Jefferson, Feb. 24 versus conference leader Benilde, Feb. 28 against St. Louis Park and Senior Night on Narch 3 against Chaska.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.