The Spartans took the field on Wednesday night with two things to accomplish, first end the regular season with a win over Hill-Murray and second to honor their 16 senior football players.
Orono did just that and ended the regular season with a 4-4 record heading into playoffs.
Senior night is a special night for any football player and Wednesday was no different for the Orono senior football players. 16 Seniors were honored before the game: Cole Altenhoften,
Asher Beltrand, Isaiah Gadegbeku, Joey Greenagel, Logan Hemmenway, Hugo Holmes, Charles Kraus, Gunnar Larson, Roman Licursi, Billy Miller, Griffin Reiner, Franklin Schwendimann, Nate Singleton, Oliver Stevenson, Nash Tichy, and Carsen Winterhalter.
McPherson commented on the senior class “These amazing seniors have done so much for Orono Football over the last four years, and we are so proud of all their accomplishments. Thanks, seniors, for everything you continue to do for our football program and our community.”
Orono had it’s work cut out from them on their last regular season game – they were facing a Hill-Murray running back in Sawyer Seidi who was averaging over 180 yards per game on the ground. On this night the Spartan defense would hold him to only 62 yards rushing. It was fitting that our senior leaders were the leading tacklers for the night – Nash Tichy, Asher Beltrand and Griffin Reiner all finished with six tackles a piece.
The Spartan offense started to come together and dominate the line of scrimmage. The running attack helped Orono control the time of possession and move the ball down the field. Joey
Greenagel finished with 100 yards rushing and Victor Ruhland had 84 yards on the ground.
Coach McPherson is proud of the offensive lineman “Our offensive lineman have gotten better each week and continue to grow. We lost one of our starters earlier in the year, so it has forced us to play younger players but all of them have stepped in and continued to work each week on getting more physical up front. Tonight, we won the battle in the trenches on both sides of the ball.”
Orono’s scoring started in the first quarter with Charlie Kraus hitting Nash Tichy on an 8-yard completion for the first score of the night. Orono decided to go for the 2-point conversion and Joey Greenagel converted on the ground for the Spartans. Orono would cap off another long drive in the second quarter with a Charlie Kraus QB sneak and a 2-pt conversion pass to Hunter Fox to take a 16-7 lead into halftime.
The second half would prove to be a back-and-forth battle coming down to the 4th quarter to decide the game. Early in the 4th quarter, Hill-Murray would score and convert a 2-pt play to come within one point of Orono. With only three minutes left in the game Orono held onto the one-point lead until Victor Ruhland broke through the line and went for 28-yards to put the Spartans ahead 22-15. With only a short time left in the game, Coach McPherson decided he wanted to seal the win and go for two. Charlie Kraus would hit Nash Tichy and put the Spartans up 24-15 which would require Hill-Murray to have to score twice to win the game. Orono would stop Hill-Murry on the next drive and finish the game with a big win.
The Orono Spartans will now move into playoffs where they secured the No. 3 seed in Section 6AAAA. They play Big Lake at home on Tuesday, Oct. 25 with kickoff at 7 p.m.
Coach McPherson talked about the playoffs “When the end of October arrives, and Minnesota High School Football Playoffs start there is no better time of year. I’m excited for our team to compete on Tuesday and get the opportunity to continue playing football. I know our players are up to the challenge to play in a tough Section and see how they can compete against some of the top teams in 4A football.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.