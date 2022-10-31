Orono FB.jpg

The Orono football team honored its 16 senior players before their win against Hill-Murray on Wednesday, Oct. 19 (Submitted photo)

The Spartans took the field on Wednesday night with two things to accomplish, first end the regular season with a win over Hill-Murray and second to honor their 16 senior football players.

Orono did just that and ended the regular season with a 4-4 record heading into playoffs.

