Holy Angels came into the game having beaten Orono in the section championship last year and carrying the No. 6 ranking in class 4A this year along with a highly touted running attack.
With nearly 1,000 tickets sold before the gates even opened, Pesonen Stadium was the place to be Friday night.
The Spartans left the field as the proud owners of a 30-7 win that showcased a powerful rushing attack and a shut down defense.
“Tonight was a great game for Orono,” head coach Joe McPherson said. “We controlled the ball all game and ran the ball very well. It was fun to be playing at home again with a full crowd – the atmosphere was electric and the players could feel the energy in the stadium,”
Orono’s defense made the first big play of the night when junior linebacker Bradley Walker snared a Holy Angels pass and returned it to the Stars 40 yard line.
The Spartan score on the drive that followed that interception set the tone for the night.
Punishing runs by Aiden Mueller behind his offensive line of Sam Swenson, Charlie Brophy, Brady McPherson, Griffin Reiner, and Logan Schleeter wore the Stars down. Mueller scored three touchdowns on his way to 242 yards rushing on 39 carries.
The first touchdown capped off a 62-yard drive with a 1-yard run and put Orono up 6-0. Orono increased the lead to 13-0 on Muellers longest (36 yards) and best run of the night that showcased both his power and speed.
Taking a pitch and sliding to his right, he waited for his bulldozing line to open a hole, he planted and cut upfield, breaking two tackles before a cutting to his right and shifting gears to outrun the Stars defenders to the end zone.
The Stars got on the board late in the first half and made it a one score game at 13-7 going into halftime.
Coach McPherson loved what he saw from his offense, “Our O-Line won the battle in the trenches and Aidan Mueller ran hard all night. Aidan ended up with over 240 yards in rushing.”
Holy Angels got the ball to start the second half and Orono’s defense made another big play on the opening drive.
The Stars tried to get things going in their passing game until Bradley Walker was able to deflect a pass and Eli McKown intercepted it.
In addition to getting his second interception this season, McKown led the Spartans with 14 total tackles.
Orono’s offense wasted no time in cashing in on the very next play. Quarterback Charlie Kraus rolled to his right and fired a deep strike to Victor Ruhland who had gotten behind the Holy Angels safety for a 56-yard touchdown and a 20-7 Spartan lead.
The Orono defense stymied and frustrated the Stars giving up just 151 total yards, a point coach McPherson happily made, “Holy Angels has a great running back in Emmett Johnson and for our defense to hold them to only 7 points is really impressive. Our defense flew around and stayed disciplined all night.”
With the ensuing Orono drive stalled on the 5 yard line, kicker Jack Kalman hit a 21 yard field goal for 23-7 lead late in the third quarter. Kalman had a perfect night going 2 for 2 on extra points and 1 of 1 on field goals.
Orono’s final drive the of the night began at midfield and they would use a bulldozing running game to drive down to the Stars 13 yard line where Mueller would added his third touchdown outrunning a tired Stars defense to the endzone.
The big win gets Orono to 1-1 and there is no time to rest as McPherson talked about their next game, “This week’s game against Waconia will be another tough game – Waconia just came off a big win against Cooper last week. It will be another battle and the Spartans are ready for their 2nd home game of the season.”
The game kicks off at 7pm Friday September 17th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.