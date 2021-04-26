The Orono Mound Westonka Swim and Dive teams have finished their swim season.
Orono junior Nick Fogle took fourth place in the MSHSL Swim and Dive State Meet on March 18 at the University of Minnesota Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Fogle had a final diving score of 370.00.
Fogle, coached by diving coach Todd Hansen this season, was the only athelete from the Orono Mound Westonka swim teams to compete at state this season. A positive COVID test the day of the state meet put all other swimmers in the close contact category and left nine athletes out of the state competition for swimming from both the Orono and Westonka teams.
Despite this disappointment, the athletes were all very thankful for the year they had and grateful they were able to swim this season. Nine swimmers and one diver qualified for state and showed how hard these two swim teams worked.
“I am so grateful that I got this opportunity to compete,” said Fogle. “I know this was a blessing. State was originally not going to happen so I am glad that I got the opportunity to compete. I would like to thank my team because even when I wasn’t with them they were incredibly supportive. I had no expectations, just happy to be there. I’m proud of my performance; it seems all of my hard work this season paid off.”
