If you ask your average high schooler “How’s AP?” They are likely to tell you about an upcoming quiz in Advanced Placement History or a project that is due for AP Spanish,
but if you ask the same question to a person familiar with Orono girls hockey, you’re likely to get an answer of “Which one?”
Holding down the blue line for the Orono Spartans is the dynamic defensive duo of Allie Pleimann and Alex Paulsen, affectionately known as “AP-Squared,” and they have been frustrating Spartan opponents for the last year and a half.
“They complement each other so well,” head coach Larry Olimb said. “It seems like they have played together for years.”
Oddly, it took an injury to another player that brought the two friends together on that blue line.
In the fall of 2021, standout defenseman Grace Bickett sustained an injury during a soccer game that would put her out for the season and also put Orono girls hockey in a bind. Someone had to fill in for Grace.
“Coach (Sean) Fish called me on the phone and said ‘What are your thoughts on playing defense?’” recalled Paulsen. “I said ‘If you need a defender, I can play.’”
Although Paulsen had never played defense before in her entire career, Pleimann wasn’t concerned about being paired up with a “newbie.”
“I wasn’t worried,” said Pleimann. “Alex is a very good player. She’s pretty adaptable to whatever situation she gets put in. And she’s very coachable, so anything I would say, she wouldn’t get hurt by it. She wanted me to tell her how to be better on defense.”
But it wasn’t easy at first.
“I’ve learned it is way harder than it seems,” said Paulsen. “You have learn to skate backward as well as forward and where to be on the ice all the time. Allie has taught me that.”
And Pleimann learned as well, “Alex made me feel more comfortable being engaged offensively.”
And, together, the duo flourished in 2022, combining for five goals and an incredible 61 assists from the point.
A New Season, A New Coach, and A Question
The 2022-23 season brought in a new head coach Larry Olimb, and the return of Grace Bickett.
So, the question was, should Paulsen move back to forward?
“I thought about it a lot,” said Paulsen. “I asked a bunch of coaches. They thought I would have better chance of pursuing my hockey career if I stayed at D.”
Coach Olimb agreed. “Alex is so strong back there. I love having that strong core of defensemen so that was never a thought.”
And they are not the only ones as both Paulsen and Pleimann were pre-season All-State selections in at least one publication.
This season, the pair have picked up where they left off last year, combining for seven goals and 21 assists and leading the Spartans to an 8-2-2 record and a No. 5 ranking in the state. Both players know exactly what makes the pair so successful.
“We talk about communication a lot,” said Paulsen. Pleimann agreed, “We talk a lot on the bench. If something happened during a shift, ‘Did we have good communication?’ Or if we
had bad communication, ‘Am I yelling loud enough for you?’ We communicate a lot of stuff like that.”
Paulsen added, “The whole chemistry is just communication.”
Coach Olimb certainly appreciates the two. “Allie is such a strong skater and is physically strong. She is so sound defensively, I think that she is learning that she can be more offensive as we’ve seen these last few weeks. Alex does just everything really well. She keeps herself in good sound position, jumps into the play when she should, and is always making good passes.” And together? “When one’s in, the other one’s always back and they seem to communicate really well together. They both have their strengths and together they are even stronger.”
When it was asked if he ever thought of separating them, Olimb was direct “There is always the thought ‘Should we tweak things to make things better?,’ but with the two of them we haven’t thought that anything could be better.”
The Orono Spartans Girls Hockey team is 8-2-2 through Dec. 27 and is ranked No. 5 in Class A. T
hey are led offensively by Sophomore Zoe Lopez (12g, 7a), Junior Alexa Niccum (7g, 11a), Junior Grace Bickett (2g, 14a), and Freshman Maddy Kimbrel (9g, 7a) and are anchored in goal by Senior Celia Dahl (8-2-2, 0.97 GAA, 0.943 SvPtc., 6 shutouts).
