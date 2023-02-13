On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Orono varsity dance team competed alongside 11 other schools at the Section 3AA tournament hosted by Mound Westonka.
The top three teams to place in each of the Jazz and High Kick categories qualify to compete at the state tournament on Feb. 17 and 18 at the Target Center.
Orono placed first in Jazz and second in High Kick allowing them to move on to the state tournament in both categories. The team hopes to build upon their second place Jazz and fifth place High Kick placements in 2022.
Coach Kaitlin Budish commented “The performances at this year’s 3AA Section Tournament were electric. After a season of such hard work, it was gratifying to see our athletes’ grit and camaraderie on the dance floor. Qualifying for the state tournament is an honor and cherished experience that we’ll never forget.”
Also qualifying in Section 3AA were neighboring schools Mound Westonka and Holy Family.
Orono dance team (ODT) had a very successful season bringing them to this point. The team is a part of the highly talented Metro West Conference, and they were proud to receive overall third place. Four dancers were named All-Conference: sophomores Katie Mahoney and Sullivan Neubauer, junior captain Adele Strommen, and senior captain Stella Neubauer. Senior captains Alex Rapp and Summer Beatty were also awarded Honorable Mentions.
The varsity Jazz Team was honored to be invited for the second year to the University of Minnesota Dance Team’s annual Best of the Best event in January. All of the Minnesota collegiate teams, as well as select high school teams performed just prior to the UDA College Team Nationals. ODT senior capitan Stella Neubauer shared “Performing at Best of the Best is the absolute biggest honor as only a handful of high school teams are asked to perform. We truly come from such a talented state of dance, unlike any other. It was so inspiring to see the various college teams give it their all at Williams Arena.”
The junior varsity teams also had very successful seasons. A highlight was the Totino-Grace Invitational where JV Kick received first place, JV Blue Jazz received first place, and JV Red received second place. No matter where they placed all year, they had all of their fans screaming in the stands and were so much fun to watch.
“All three of our JV teams wrapped up their season with great performances at Delano. Each of these athletes worked tirelessly throughout the year to share their love for this sport with us. This year, all three teams were motivated and hardworking. Throughout the season, they continued to refine each routine, cheering on each other in the process. As coaches, we want nothing more than for them to grow, not only as dancers, but also as young women. We are so proud of all they accomplished, and know the future is so bright for ODT,“ said coach Jenna Reed.
The teams are coached by Sharon Forde, Meghan Eder, Kaitlin Budish, Mackenzie Johnson, Jenna Reed, and Kayla Wandersee. Junior captains are Adele Strommen, Elizabeth McCaherty, and Sophia Rapp. Senior Captains are Alex Rapp, Stella Neubauer, and Summer Beatty.
