On Saturday, Delano High School hosted thirteen teams for the Section 3AA Minnesota Dance Tournament. These thirteen teams competed in two competitive categories vying for the top three positions in both categories to advance to the Minnesota State High School Dance Team Tournament which will be held on Feb. 14 and 15 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
When the day was done and trophies claimed, Orono Varsity Jazz Team seized second place and one of three Section 3AA slots in the state tournament in the jazz category. Mound Westonka took first place in this category and Marshall third place. All three teams will advance to the state tournament for the jazz competition.
“At Sections, the girls were able to just have fun because we knew they were prepared to show the judges and crowd what they could do. The girls expressed so much emotion performing their jazz routine! Huge congratulations to the other teams from section 3AA that qualified alongside Orono Dance Team. We can’t wait to finish our season at State at the Target Center on Feb. 14 and 15,” Orono Dance Team Assistant Coach Meghan Jensen said.
Competing alongside the same talented teams but this time in the high kick category, Orono Varsity Kick Team triumphed in first place and was awarded a second slot in the Minnesota State Dance Tournament. Just behind Orono was Mound Westonka followed by Hutchinson in third place.
“We are so honored to be able to attend the State tournament in both jazz and kick at the Target Center. The last two weeks the girls worked so hard with last minute details on both routines. They performed a beautiful jazz routine and an epic kick routine. The next two weeks we will continue to try and get both routines up to another level,” Head Coach Sharon Forde said and could barely contain her excitement for the team.
Tickets for the Minnesota State Dance Team Tournament are available for purchase at the door. For more detailed information on the tournament, visit www.mshsl.org and view the pull-down menu under Tournaments, sub-menu Winter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.