The Target Center in downtown Minneapolis hosted the 2022 Minnesota State Dance Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19.
The State Jazz competition took place on Friday with teams taking the floor for State High Kick on Saturday. Twelve teams advanced from section competitions to the Class 2A State tournament in each category, with the top six teams from state prelims advancing to the state finals in the evening. The top three teams after the finals performances earned gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.
The Orono dance team capped off the best season in school history with an extraordinary second-place silver medal finish in Jazz on Friday evening, then followed up with a program-best fifth place finish in High Kick on Saturday. This represented only the second time in school history that Orono qualified for the state finals in both events. Metro West Conference rival and traditional power Benilde-St. Margaret’s captured the Jazz gold medal and Totino-Grace earned the bronze medal. In High Kick, Austin placed first, followed by Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Totino Grace.
“This state tournament was filled with amazing memories to end this season’s wonderful journey,” said head coach Sharon Forde. “These athletes are some of the most dedicated dancers I have ever coached. In prelims they were amazing in both jazz and kick. But when they danced finals in both they were epic.”
Several Orono dance team members earned individual honors throughout the 2021-22 competition season. Senior Jenna Muth and junior Stella Neubauer were selected to the State All-Tournament Jazz team, and both dancers also earned Jazz All-State honors earlier in the year.
Seniors Julia Keto and Brielle Knapp were named to the State All-Tournament High Kick team. Keto and junior Alex Rapp previously earned High Kick All-State honors.
Muth, Neubauer, Rapp, sophomore Adele Strommen, freshman Katie Mahoney, and freshman Sullivan Neubauer were named to the Metro West All-Conference Team, with Knapp and Keto receiving All-Conference Honorable Mention awards. Muth also earned a Minnesota Association of Dance Teams Senior Academic Award.
“On what was already an unprecedented season, our state finals performance brought us our season’s best score and we are so honored to be Minnesota State 2A jazz runners-up,” coach Meghan Jensen said. “These athletes worked so hard to fine tune this routine, spending hours analyzing every little detail of their performance. I, along with the other coaches, am so proud of all their dedication and love for this sport and for each other. This has truly been a remarkable season for the Orono Jazz team.”
The Orono Jazz team competed a technically challenging and emotional routine to the song “Which Witch” by Florence and the Machine, and the Orono High Kick Team performed a high-energy routine called “The Show,” featuring a music remix from the movie “The Greatest Showman.”
Sharon Forde is the Orono dance team head coach, assisted by Meghan Jensen, Kaitlin Budish, Mackenzie Iverson, Jenna Reed, Kayla Wandersee, and Erin McCarty.
With only three graduating seniors, an experienced and talented collection of returning varsity competitors, and a strong group of young dancers entering the program, the Orono dance team will be looking to build on its 2022 results and continue competing amongst the best teams in Class 2A in the years to come.
