The Orono dance team closed out their season at the MSHSL’s State Dance Tournament on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Target Center.

Coach Mackenzie Johnson said, “This season has been the most incredible journey. At the beginning of the season, these athletes came together and set their sights high. Being able to watch them achieve their dreams, after all of their hard work, is truly an honor. The pride that the entire coaching staff has in our hearts for these athletes is unmatched.”

