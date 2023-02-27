The Orono dance team had a very successful state dance tournament as they won the state title in the jazz competition (pictured) and finished third in the high kick competition. (Photo by Cheryl A. Myers)
The Orono dance team closed out their season at the MSHSL’s State Dance Tournament on Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Target Center.
Coach Mackenzie Johnson said, “This season has been the most incredible journey. At the beginning of the season, these athletes came together and set their sights high. Being able to watch them achieve their dreams, after all of their hard work, is truly an honor. The pride that the entire coaching staff has in our hearts for these athletes is unmatched.”
Coach Megan Eder shared, “I’m so extremely proud of how both teams performed at the State Tournament. It’s so amazing to know the girls made school history both days with the highest placements ever achieved by ODT, bringing home medals in both categories!”
In the Jazz competition, Orono placed in first place, taking home the Class AA Jazz State Championship trophy. This improved upon the team’s second and third place achievements in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
The team danced an emotional contemporary-lyrical to the song “Tears of Gold.”
oach Meghan Eder also shared, “Our Jazz team had set huge goals this year and achieved them, getting our highest-ever score in Jazz and winning the State Championship. The girls are driven and passionate, and that love for the sport translated so well to the routine this year. They truly connected to the audience every time they performed. I’m in awe every day of what these athletes can do, and I’m so proud to be their coach.”
In the Class AA High Kick competition, the team took third place with this year’s unique theme, Stepford Wives. This was the highest placement in High Kick in school history.
Head coach Sharon Forde shared, “This year we set the goals of trying to medal in both Jazz and High Kick. There is only one way to accomplish that and these young ladies worked hard every day, conditioned at the next level, and supported each other on the good days and the not-so-good days. They never gave up, and this weekend it all paid off. It was a dream come true for all of us. I am so very proud of the ODT dancers and coaches.”
Four Orono dancers were named as Wells Fargo All-Tournament Dancers; sophomore Sullivan Neubauer and junior captain Adele Strommen for Jazz, and senior captains Summer Beatty and Alex Rapp for High Kick.
The team finishing out their season with two State medals is even more special as head coach Sharon Forde will retire this year. Sharon has coached for 21 years with the last 8 eight being with Orono.
Coach Mackenzie Johnson also echos that sentiment, “The end of this season is bittersweet as we not only celebrate the successes, but also the retirement of head coach Sharon Forde. Sharon has been an example to many, and we wish her all the best in her next chapter.”
The Orono dance team family also thanks their 2023 seniors for all of their years of dedication; Alex Rapp, Ava Thompson, Mallory Smith, Stella Neubauer, and Summer Beatty.
