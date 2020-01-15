On Saturday, Jan. 4 the Orono Dance Team traveled to Edina for the 2020 Edina Invitational where they Orono Varsity Kick Team, Orono Varsity Jazz Team and Orono Junior Varsity Jazz/Blue Team competed against some of the best AA dance teams in the state.
In the category of varsity jazz, Orono Varsity Jazz Team captured a fourth place win with a ranking score of 13 points. The first place win in this category went to Sartell with three ranking points followed by St. Cloud Tech with 8.5 ranking points and Mound Westonka with 11 ranking points.
In the category of AA varsity high kick, Orono Varsity High Kick Team placed third with a ranking score of 12.5 points. Sartell, the 2019 Minnesota State High Kick Champions, took first place with a ranking point score of three and behind Sartell in second place was Benilde St. Margaret’s with a ranking score of six points.
Orono JV Jazz/Blue came away from the invitational with an amazing showing in the JV jazz category. Orono JV/Blue placed fifth with a ranking score of 16.5 points. The first place winner in this category with a ranking point total of three also went to Sartell. Following Sartell was Benilde St. Margaret’s with six ranking points, St. Cloud Tech with 10 ranking points and Mound Westonka with 14.5 ranking points.
The Orono Dance Teams are lead by head coach Sharon Forde who stated, “We competed Saturday with some of the top teams in the state and we are very pleased with the performances by all the teams. We made a lot of changes over the break on both routines and they executed both kick and jazz beautifully. A great lead up to Thursday Jazz Conference meet in Orono.”
