The Orono Jazz team (pictured) placed first, and the Orono High Kick team placed third at the Section 3AA tournament, qualifying both routines for the State Dance Team Tournament. (Photos by All-Sport Photography)
The Orono dance team is headed to Target Center for the Class 2A State Dance Tournament.
They qualified for the state tournament in both the jazz and high kick competitions on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Section 3AA dance tournament at Mound Westonka High School. Teams participate in two different competitions – Jazz and High Kick – for an opportunity to advance to the State Dance Team Tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis on Feb. 18-19. The top three routines in each category advanced to State.
Orono Dance Team qualified both routines for the fourth year in a row, claiming first place in Jazz and third place in High Kick. In Jazz, Mound Westonka placed second and Holy Family finished third. Mound Westonka placed first in High Kick and Delano took second.
“We danced both Jazz and High Kick on Saturday with confidence, grace, and energy for both routines,” head coach Sharon Forde said. “These athletes have worked so hard this year. Their dedication to their team is beyond what we could ask for. We are so excited to compete at state with both routines and represent Orono.”
Orono returns to the State Dance Tournament after having earned the team’s first state medal in school history in 2021, a third-place finish in Jazz.
“Saturday was such a fun day to showcase how hard these girls have been working and the numerous hours they spent fine-tuning these routines,” coach Meghan Jensen said. “We are so excited to spend two more weeks together bonding as a team and getting ready for our final competition of the season at the Target Center – State.”
The Orono Jazz team competes to the song “Which Witch” by Florence and the Machine, and the Orono High Kick team performs a routine called “The Show,” featuring a music remix from the movie “The Greatest Showman.”
Sharon Forde is the Orono dance Team head coach, assisted by Meghan Jensen, Kaitlin Budish, Mackenzie Iverson, Jenna Reed, Kayla Wandersee, and Erin McCarty.
Tickets for the Minnesota State Dance Team Tournament can be purchased online at www.mshsl.org under Tournaments, sub-menu Tickets.
