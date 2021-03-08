Last year, the Minnesota high school dance season ended on a high note for the Orono Varsity Kick and Varsity Jazz teams as both triumphed in their seasons and competed again in the Minnesota State High School Dance Competition. In a matter of weeks, the bright lights and roaring crowds of the Target Center gave way to an emerging virus, quarantines and stay-in-place orders. There seemed to be nothing more than a sea of uncertainty ahead for all youth sports.
Since the conclusion of last year’s season, the dancers of the Orono Dance Team have made their way through summer practices in parking lots, indoor practices in groups so small that the normal shoulder-to-shoulder formations seemed to spread for miles between one dancer and the next. And of course they all experienced virtual practices. But while these athletes and their coaches joined through Zoom and danced alone in front of their computer screens, they danced together as a team and fought on in their quest to have another winning season.
“It’s safe to say this has been an unprecedented season, filled with ups and downs,” reflected lead Jazz coach Meghan Jensen. “It has been so rewarding to see the girls interacting and bonding together as a team after being separated for so long; I’m very proud of what the girls have accomplished in such a short time with all of these routines. Regardless of our season record, I believe the team will emerge unified and feel that this season has bonded us together as a family.”
The Orono Dance Team has traveled through the first leg of the season in typical high-performing fashion during an atypical year. They moved with masked faces into a forum devoid of large crowds and deafening cheers and into a new format of competition where teams rotate in and out of a venue, barely making contact with their competitors. The Orono Varsity, JV and B-Squad teams competed in their first competition of the season Jan. 23 at Delano High School. Orono Varsity Kick Team and Orono Varsity Jazz Team both took second place behind last season’s Minnesota State Champion, Sartell. On Jan. 30, Orono Varsity Jazz and Kick Teams both captured first place at the Hutchinson Invitational. The JV Jazz-Blue Team also grabbed a first place win in the JV Jazz category.
Feb. 6 ushered in a mighty competition held at Rocori High School. Orono Varsity Jazz took home second place just behind ongoing powerhouse Sartell, and the Orono Varsity Kick Team brought in a third place win. Orono JV Jazz-Blue Team again took third place among the JV teams.
On Feb. 4, the Varsity kick teams of the Wright County Conference competed in the first of three conference meets at Delano High School. Orono Varsity Kick Team garnered a second place finish just behind local competitor Mound-Westonka. The second Wright County Conference meet took place at Hutchinson High School on Feb. 12, where the Orono Varsity Jazz Team secured second place behind Mound-Westonka following a tie. The Wright County Conference met for the third and final time on Feb. 20 at Mound-Westonka High School for the Conference Championships. Orono Varsity Jazz and Varsity Kick teams prevailed with second place finishes while Mound-Westonka took home this year’s title of Conference Champion.
“We had two great performances on Saturday, finishing our Wright County Conference meets for the year, and we are certainly honored to be runner-up for the championship this year,” said Orono head coach Sharon Forde. “This week we will continue to tighten up our choreography and skills for our sections meet on February 27 in Hutchinson. My hope is that we place in the top three in both categories and secure another trip to the Minnesota State Championship on March 12 and 13.”
The Orono Varsity Jazz and Orono Varsity Kick teams will be competing at the Section 3AA tournament on Saturday, Feb. 27 at Hutchinson High School. Please join the teams by watching and cheering virtually as they strive for the win and a trip to the Minnesota State Dance Tournament. Follow the Orono Dance team’s Instagram @orono.danceteam for more information regarding the livestream for this event.
The Orono Varsity Jazz Team competes to the song “What Kind of Man” by Florence and the Machine, and the Orono Varsity Kick Team performs to a Moulin Rouge-themed music mash-up featuring Madonna. The head coach of the Orono Dance Team is Sharon Forde, assisted by Meghan Jensen, Kaitlyn Budish, Mackenzie Iverson, Jenna Weber, Kayla Wandersee and Erin Wandersee. Jenna Anderson coaches the fall recreational season and while she is not with the team physically during the winter season, she is with them in spirit.
