On Monday, Jan. 20, New London-Spicer High School hosted the 2020 Wright County Conference Dance Team Championships. The Orono Varsity Jazz Team took first place for the season as All-Conference Jazz Champions. Coming in second place in the jazz category was Mound Westonka and in third place New Prague.
The Orono Varsity Kick Team also took first place and the title of All-Conference Kick Champions. The second place winner in the kick competition was Mound Westonka and in third place was Hutchinson. The two wins solidly cemented Orono Dance Team as All-Conference Champions.
“We are honored to have been named all-Conference Jazz, All-Conference Kick and Overall Conference Champions last night at the last of the three conference meets. The teams fought hard through all three competitions,” Orono Dance Team Head Coach Sharon Forde said. “Each meet they get stronger and more confident. We will now continue to drill and fine tune both routines for our Section meet on Feb. 1 in Delano. The coaching staff is so proud of the hard work these athletes continue to show at practice and on the competition floor.”
At the conclusion of the championships six Orono Dance Team members were awarded All-Conference honors: Kristine Coad (grade 11), Aby Gervais (grade 10), Stella Neubauer (grade 9), Josie Peterson (grade 12), Mya Ramaker (grade 12) and Makena Rasmussen (grade10).
