09-23-22 - OHS Boys Varsity Football vs Chaska

Sam Schmid (No. 30) sacks the quarterback. (Photos by Frank Landis)

 Frank Landis

The Chanhassen Storm visited Orono on Friday night for a great defensive game.

It was another rainy Friday night game with Orono trying to grind out the game on the ground. Orono’s offensive line battled in the trenches and gave junior running back Liam Rodgers a chance to shine. He ran for 191 yards on 26 carries, with his longest run being a breakaway 46-yard scamper.

Load comments