The Chanhassen Storm visited Orono on Friday night for a great defensive game.
It was another rainy Friday night game with Orono trying to grind out the game on the ground. Orono’s offensive line battled in the trenches and gave junior running back Liam Rodgers a chance to shine. He ran for 191 yards on 26 carries, with his longest run being a breakaway 46-yard scamper.
The first half got off to a great start for the Spartans on the second play. junior Mason Pankonin intercepted a pass from Chanhassen to start the game with a bang. The rest of the half went back and forth between the two teams. Chanhassen kicked a field goal to go up 3-0 in the first quarter. Late in the second quarter Orono started on its own 32-yard line and put together an 11-play drive to score. Rodgers highlighted the drive with a 25-yard run, breaking three tackle in the backfield and then getting through the line for a big gain. The drive was capped with a 15-yard pass from Charlie Kraus to Victor Ruhland for the touchdown. Franklin Schwendimann added the extra point, and Orono went into halftime with a 7–3 lead.
Orono recognized all its youth football teams and the 2001 conference championship team at halftime. Coach McPherson talked about having both groups at the game “Tonight was a special night to recognize Orono’s future and its past. Orono has a strong tradition of football, and it was great to have the 2001 team here for our youth players to see. It was amazing to see
all our youth run on the field at halftime — the future is bright for Orono football. The smiles on those kids’ faces as they look to one day play on Friday nights is what makes this game special.”
The second half would be more of the same — both defenses held tight throughout the game.
Orono’s defense had many standouts. Nash Tichy led the defense with 11 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. Logan Schleeter and Sam Schmid each added a sack from the stout defensive line.
Linebackers Brady McPherson and Pankonin also added tackles for loss.
Chanhassen found the end zone late in the fourth quarter to go ahead 10–7.
The Spartans had one final chance at a game-winning drive but game up short.
Coach McPherson was proud of his team. “Our boys played hard tonight against an undefeated and top-ranked 5A Chan team. We have a tough team, and our boys will continue to battle through our tough schedule. I love this team and the no-quit attitude they have. I know they will stay focused on our goals, and we will be ready when the playoffs get here.”
Orono falls to 1–3 on the season and faces St. Louis Park for Homecoming on Friday.
St. Louis Park will enter the game 2–2 coming off a big win against Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Coach McPherson looked ahead to the matchup. “St. Louis Park will be a tough game — they always play hard and come with a lot of intensity. I know our boys will be up for the challenge and the game gives our boys a little extra motivation to play in front of a big homecoming crowd. We are excited for a great Friday night lights game.”
The game will kick off at 7 p.m. in Orono this Friday, September 30.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.